Why you should buy an ATX 3.0 power supply in 2023: Features, pricing, and more explained

ATX 3.0 power supplies are part of the most recent trend in the desktop PC PSU market. This new standard has multiple improvements over the last-generation variants, including higher power delivery, smart power management, and better efficiency standards.

Power supplies are the most crucial part of any gaming rig. This ensures that the remaining components are healthy and functioning at their full capacity. Thus, investing in a good quality PSU is necessary.

With more Chinese and Taiwanese components improving by the day, the overall price of a good PSU has come down; however, gamers will have to pay a premium for some of the latest ATX 3.0 power supplies.

Let's go over why one should consider investing in one and what benefits the latest innovation in the power supply industry brings.

The safety measures employed in an ATX 3.0 PSU make them a good choice

With the next generation of power supplies, designers have ensured they are void of issues from power spikes and varying power draws.

Some might argue that ATX 2.0 power supplies already have standard protection measures like OPP (Over Power Protection), OVP (Over Voltage Protection), and more built-in to combat these issues.

However, it is worth noting that OPP has an upper ceiling. The extra capacitors bundled to deliver the extra power universally can't deliver more than 25 to 30% more than its rated limit.

The problem with power delivery

Modern GPUs have been reported to draw more than double their rated power in peak load. Although these spikes are rare, an RTX 4070 Ti has drawn close to 1000 W while running Cyberpunk 2077. It is worth noting that the latest GPU from Nvidia is rated at 285 W.

Nvidia recommends a 600 W ATX 2.0 power supply for the 4070 Ti. Such a power supply will never be able to handle these spikes. The results may range from a simple shutdown to a damaged supply or, worst case, a damaged GPU power connector.

This does not mean that the latest GPUs in the market pack a poor design. The Ada Lovelace-based graphics card sports some of the most power-efficient designs in the history of client computing. Power spikes are a common issue affecting all computer components. Thus, this issue needs to be addressed.

How ATX 3.0 PSUs approach power spikes and discrepancies with power supplies

High-end ATX 3.0 PSUs use high-quality smart circuitry to calculate the power budget for each component. This is done with a special four-pin connector that can also be spotted on the 12VHPWR adapter bundled with every RTX 40 series GPU.

Modern designs come with more capacitors that effectively increase the OPP limit. Thus, power supplies can better handle power spikes.

However, some premium ATX 2.0 power supplies' Platinum and Titanium-rated units come with world-class components that implement smooth power delivery technologies as well. Most gamers can easily get away with a high-end 1200 W or higher-rated PSU if they have some deep pockets.

Pricing

With the upcoming standards, such protection measures are dropping in price, becoming a universal recommendation.

The cheapest ATX 3.0 power supplies start from around $119.99 for a Segotep 850W drive. High-quality designs from MSI MPG, Corsair, and Thermaltake Toughpower cost around $200 for a 1000W PSU.

In the upcoming months, ATX 3.0 pricing is expected to drop as more manufacturers launch designs, and the standard becomes more widely accepted. Thus, more gamers can jump ship to the new standard.

