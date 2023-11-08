Will GTA 6 be on PC? Possibilities explored

We are closer than ever to the unveiling of GTA 6, the touted next entry to the radically popular video game series. The last game debuted back in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360 and came to PC a few years later. Now that Rockstar has confirmed they will launch the next installment's trailer as early as early December 2024, speculations on its supported platforms have taken over the internet.

The next Grand Theft Auto is expected to be one of the largest projects to debut this decade. GTA 5 was initially built to be a game that would probably last half a year or so, but it blew up to be one of the largest and continually updated titles of all time. It has sold over 180 million units and earned $7.7 billion as of June 2023.

Thus, it seems only natural for Rockstar to target all major platforms with GTA 6. However, the studio has followed a different pattern when it comes to releasing the latest titles on Windows. Let's go over what PC gamers can expect.

GTA 6 will launch on PC sooner or later

Although there's some doubt about when it will launch on PC, one thing that's set in stone is that the next Grand Theft Auto will come to the platform. GTA 5 registered a considerable chunk of its sales on Windows. Moreover, it continues to be one of the leading platforms for GTA Online, the game's multiplayer expansion.

However, the last two major games from Rockstar, namely Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, have made their way to PC sometime after debuting on the Xbox and PlayStation. GTA 5 debuted on PC in 2015, after being console exclusive for two years; Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on the platform in 2019 after being locked to the PS4 and Xbox One for a year.

Both the games were expanded and enhanced to fully utilize PC hardware, resulting in a remarkably better experience in the titles. However, if Rockstar decides to lock GTA 6 to consoles as they have done for the last decade, gamers on the popular platform will have to wait for quite some time.

The Take Two Interactive-owned video game devs typically launch their titles about one and a half years after launching the first trailer. Going by this logic, we can expect GTA 6 to debut sometime in mid-2025. Therefore, a console exclusive would lock the game away for PC users till at least mid-2026, which is a long time away.

PC gamers might get GTA 6 with the PS5 and Xbox Series X

The gaming market has evolved over the past few years, and one of the most significant developments is the underscored relevance of exclusives. More developers now want to launch their games on as many platforms as possible, including Sony, one of the frigid names out there.

Moreover, Rockstar's last release, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, launched simultaneously on the consoles and PC. Therefore, it would make perfect sense for all gamers to get access to GTA 6 in the summer of 2025.