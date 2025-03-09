WWE 2K25 PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3050

WWE 2K25 will release on March 14, 2025. However, if you buy the premium edition of the game, you can play it before its official launch date via early access. The system requirements of WWE 2K25 are on the lower side, but users will still need to optimize the settings for a stutter-free experience, especially for low-end GPUs like RTX 3050.
In this article, you will find all the best graphics settings for WWE 2K25 on the RTX 3050. We have added the game settings for both the 8GB and 6GB variants of this GPU.
Note: The settings provided below are based on WWE 2K25's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.
What are the best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for the RTX 3050 8GB variant?
The RTX 3050 is the cheapest RTX 30 series GPU, designed to deliver a decent 1080p gaming experience. This is the 8GB variant — one that has enough performance for both AAA and competitive games. However, WWE 2K25 runs best on this GPU when you use these optimized settings.
Below, you will find all the best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for RTX 3050 8GB:
- Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (No changes required unless you have multiple GPUs)
- Texture Quality: High
- Monitor: 1
- Windowed Mode: No
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: No
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: On
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: High
- Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1
- Sharpness: 5
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off
What are the best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for the RTX 3050 6GB variant?
The Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB variant is significantly less powerful than its 8GB counterpart. Moreover, as the name suggests, it has 2GB less video memory than its elder brother. That's why you must apply the following settings for the best result:
- Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (No changes required unless you have multiple GPUs)
- Texture Quality: High
- Monitor: 1
- Windowed Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: No
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: On
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: High
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: Medium
- Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1
- Sharpness: 5
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Audience Density: 90
- Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off
This concludes our list of the best WWE 2K25 graphics settings for both the RTX 3050 8GB and 6GB variants. We used a combination of Medium and High settings, which are optimized for this title and deliver a stutter-free experience.
