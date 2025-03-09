WWE 2K25 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

WWE 2K25 PC will soon be officially released on March 14, 2025. The game will also be available on platforms like PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. While there are still a couple of days for the official game release, you can play the early access version right now. Looking at the system requirements, we see the latest WWE 2K installment is not very demanding when it comes to hardware. It runs at 4K even on older GPUs from the RTX 30 series.

Ad

Thus, those who own the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Super should be able to run the game at its highest settings. In this article, we'll discuss the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs with well over the recommended specs for the game and equipped with an RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Super GPU.

Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for RTX 4070

A still from the new WWE 2K title (Image via 2K Games)

The RTX 4070 takes it up a notch with 4K resolution gaming. The game puts up a stable framerate of 60 fps at 4K resolution with the High graphics preset. You get to enjoy the game at its best with this GPU, and you won't have to worry about stutters or lags, thanks to the optimized settings given below.

Ad

Trending

Motion Blur has been turned off, but we've turned on Depth of Field, which makes the gameplay experience quite immersive. We recommend you turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070:

Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: No

No Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: High

High Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Audience Density: 100

100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

Ad

Also read: Best WWE 2K25 settings for ASUS ROG Ally

Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for RTX 4070 Super

The new WWE 2K title will arrive soon (Image via 2K Games)

The game runs at the maximum settings with the RTX 4070 Super. At the 4K screen resolution, you get to experience a super-stable 60 fps without any performance-related issues. Furthermore, as the visuals already look amazing in this setting, you don't have to turn on AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS.

Ad

Here, we've turned on both Motion Blur and Depth of Field to add a great deal of immersiveness to the gameplay.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070 Super:

Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: No

No Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: On

On Motion Blur: On

On Audience Density: 100

100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

Those were the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super GPUs. We've optimized the settings to get the most out of the cards. Both GPUs are extremely powerful and easily run a less demanding game like 2K25. With these tweaked settings, you can expect stable frame rates without having to worry about any kind of lags, stutters, or compromises in image quality.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback