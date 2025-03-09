WWE 2K25 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

WWE 2K25 is set to be officially released on March 14, 2025, on Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The new installment in the franchise is currently up for early access. Based on the game's system requirements, it does not appear demanding in terms of hardware. It even runs on older systems with the GTX 1060.

Thus, gamers owning the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti should be able to enjoy the title at some of its higher settings and resolution. In this article, we look at the best WWE 2K25 settings for the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti GPU.

Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for the RTX 3060

Graphics settings for the WWE 2K title on the RTX 3060 (Image via 2K Games)

The game is very well optimized for older GPUs. At 1440p resolution, it produces a stable 60 fps with the High texture preset. The textures look amazing with this setting and the performance is impressive. Thus, you need not enable upscaling and can run it at native pre-processing.

For this test, we've optimized shadow and shader quality to get better performance. We've turned off Motion Blur and Depth of Field to prevent performance issues and frame drops. We recommend turning on VSync only if you own a monitor that does not feature AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: No

No Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Audience Density: 100

100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

Best WWE 2K25 PC settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

The new 2K title runs slightly better on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via 2K Games)

The game runs a little better on the RTX 3060 Ti thanks to the more powerful hardware. At 1440p resolution, it offers a framerate of over 60 fps. We've opted for the High texture preset and have chosen not to turn on Motion Blur and Depth of Field to help with performance. You could still get over 50 fps with these settings enabled, but you might experience stutters or frame drops.

Again, we've opted for Native settings and have refrained from using FSR or DLSS to help prevent loss of image quality. While these features will help with performance, they diminish the image quality and aren't ideal if you're someone who prioritizes visual fidelity.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Graphics Device: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: No

No Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Audience Density: 100

100 Multi-Superstar Performance Mode: Off

This concludes our review of the best RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti settings for WWE 2K25 PC. Both GPUs are extremely capable options, running comfortably at 1440p resolution. You can try playing the game at 4K, although you may experience performance issues and stutter at times. Nevertheless, both cards run the title perfectly at 1440p resolution.

