Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Nothing Phone (1): Which offers more value for money?

The Xiaomi 13 Lite made its debut in Barcelona last night, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which commences today. This new device is an upgrade over its predecessor, the 12 Lite, and is designed for budget-conscious users with approximately $400 to spend on a smartphone.

In many ways, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is a direct competitor to smartphones such as the iPhone SE 3rd gen, Nothing Phone (1), and Samsung Galaxy A54. The device boasts cutting-edge hardware and innovations, including high-end cameras, ultra-fast charging, and an impeccable display, making it a compelling option for those seeking advanced features on a budget.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Lite lineup is now available worldwide, beginning with this generation. Previously, the devices were only available in India. In this review, we will delve into the device's specs and performance, comparing it to the unique Nothing Phone (1) to determine whether the Xiaomi 13 Lite is worth purchasing.

Choosing between the Xiaomi 13 Lite and the Nothing Phone (1) can be incredibly difficult

Both the Xiaomi 13 Lite and Nothing Phone (1) pack solid specs on a budget. Check out their spec sheets before moving on to the performance differences.

Specs

The Nothing Phone (1) and the Xiaomi 13 Lite are remarkably similar in several aspects. Both smartphones pack similar sizes and display specs. Both also come with a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor.

However, the newer Xiaomi device packs the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-range chip from Qualcomm, which is much slower than the 8 Gen 2 on flagship devices. But the chip is more than capable of handling all major day-to-day workloads and 1080p gaming.

The same applies to the 778G+ that the Nothing device packs. The chip is slightly slower than the 7 Gen 1, but it can easily handle all the games available on the Play Store and provide a solid experience.

Nothing has also worked closely with Qualcomm to integrate special features like wireless charging that even the 13 Lite lacks.

Nothing Phone (1) Xiaomi 13 Lite SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6nm)CPU: Octa-core (1x2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)GPU: Adreno 642L Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4nm)CPU: Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)GPU: Adreno 644 Display 6.55" 120 Hz OLED1080 x 2400 pixels402 PPI 6.55" 120 Hz AMOLED1080 x 2400 pixels402 PPI Rear cameras 50 MP 24mm wide50 MP 114° ultrawide 50 MP 23mm wide8 MP 119° ultrawide2 MP macro Front camera 16 MP wide 32 MP 100° wide8 MP depth sensor Video recording support Rear cameras: 4k 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps Front camera: up to 1080p 30 fps Rear cameras: 4k 30 fps, 1080p 120 fps Front camera: up to 1080p 60 fps Battery capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 128/256 GB UFS 2.2 System memory 8/12 GB LPDDR5 8 GB LPDDR4X Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Peak brightness 700 nits peak 1000 nits peak Dimensions and weight 159.2 mm x 75.8 mm x 8.3 mm193.5 grams 159.2 mm x 72.7 mm x 7.2 mm171 grams Charging 33W wired fast charging15W wireless charging5W reverse wireless charging 67W wired fast chargingNo wireless charging Price €442 (8GB+128GB) €499 (8GB+128GB)

Both companies score points in some aspects, so it is difficult to judge which device is better simply by looking at the specs.

Performance differences

It is worth noting that the official scores of the Xiaomi 13 Lite are not yet available because the device's reviews are not out yet. However, based on past leaks, we can paint a clear idea of what to expect from the smartphone.

According to the data available so far, the Xiaomi 13 Lite and Nothing Phone (1) are expected to be very close in terms of raw computing power.

Nothing Phone (1) Xiaomi 13 Lite (Leaked scores) AnTuTu v9 552107 550950 GeekBench v5.1 3024 2938

When it comes to mid-range devices, users seek more than just a high benchmark score. The device that delivers a superior user experience ultimately emerges victorious.

Which device wins?

Both the Xiaomi 13 Lite and the Nothing Phone (1) have their own unique features. The Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (1) is a standout feature that is almost exclusive to the device. On the other hand, the Xiaomi mid-range device boasts a sleek minimalist design with a curved display and dual Dynamic Island-like selfie cameras.

It should be noted that the design of the 13 Lite is not entirely new as it is based on the Civi 2, a device that was only launched in China last year. In this regard, the Nothing Phone (1) may offer a fresher and more innovative design.

For those seeking a solid overall experience at a slightly lower price point, Nothing's device may be the better option, as it features an impressive camera, performance, and clean UI. However, for power users and gamers who prioritize pure performance, the 13 Lite may be the better choice over the Nothing Phone (1).

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes