"You paid $3499 but you had no idea about the hidden feature – 'iCrack' of the Apple Vision Pro": Customers fuming after unexpected cracks

The situation surrounding the Apple Vision Pro, infamously coined as "Crackgate," has stirred a notable buzz online, particularly among tech enthusiasts and users of the device. Priced at $3499, the Vision Pro is a significant investment for consumers, making any issue, especially one as concerning as unexplained hairline fractures, a critical matter.

Expand Tweet

Apple Vision Pro faces heavy criticism over 'Crackgate' issue

Expand Tweet

According to Rjey (@RjeyTech) on Twitter, there has been a surge of reports on Reddit highlighting instances where the Apple Vision Pro has developed hairline cracks without any physical mishandling, such as dropping or rough use, by users.

These reports suggest that the fractures appear spontaneously, with several users sharing images to validate their claims. The community dubbed this phenomenon "Crack Gate" due to the nature and consistency of the complaints.

Expand Tweet

This incident reinforces the common wisdom among tech enthusiasts—it's often wise to skip the first generation of new technology products due to potential oversights and issues. The emergence of 'Crackgate' with the Apple Vision Pro serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with being an early adopter.

As consumers grapple with the unexpected 'iCrack' problem, the narrative around waiting for subsequent versions, which are typically more refined and reliable, gains further validation. This strategy of patience could spare users from the frustration and disappointment of dealing with unforeseen defects in brand-new tech offerings.

Apple Vision Pro users engage in discussions and seek solutions amid 'crackgate' concerns

Expand Tweet

X user Andrew (@CaptainAstro412) joined the conversation, asking if the reason for the cracks could be charging the device while it's still in its case. Some people have noticed that the way the device is charged might be one of the reasons for the cracks. However, it's important to note that not every case of cracking involves charging the device like this.

The issue has gained enough traction to be reported by tech news outlets, which confirmed that a small number of Vision Pro units have developed identical cover glass cracks. This has resulted in the alleged defect being recognized by the wider tech and Apple user community.

With discussions ongoing in various forums, including a dedicated thread on MacRumors, the community is actively seeking explanations and solutions. The term "Crackgate" has become a rallying point for users experiencing this issue, as well as for those closely following Apple's response to the situation and potential measures to address and rectify the problem for affected users.

Expand Tweet

The community's frustration is palpable, as they demand clear explanations and effective solutions for the spontaneous hairline cracks on their Vision Pro marring their $3499 investment.

The 'Crackgate' situation shows why many say to wait before buying first-gen tech. However, how Apple responds remains to be seen.

Is the Apple Vision Pro sold out? Pricing and availability details explored | Will you be able to use Apple Vision Pro with spectacles? | Apple Vision Pro demo appointments: How to book, available dates, and more