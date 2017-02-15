Video: Chelsea players take part in real life EA Sports FIFA 17 ‘skill games’ challenge

by Umaima Saeed Video 15 Feb 2017, 21:33 IST

Chelsea stars Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, N'Golo Kante, Michy Batshuayi, Nathaniel Chalobah and Kurt Zouma took on EA Sports FIFA 17 ‘skill games’ challenge in real life.

Every FIFA player on the planet is well versed with skill games on the game as they are the ultimate test of one’s in-game skills. However, the Blues players went one step ahead and took part in such a challenge on a football pitch rather than in the game.

Thibaut Courtois and N’Golo Kante were named the captains, and they picked two players each. While Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi formed Team Belguim, N'Golo Kante, Kurt Zouma and Nathaniel Chalobah were grouped into the other team - Team Rest of the World.

Hazard and Courtois were in the same team

In the three rounds, the players had to collect as many points they could by kicking the balls into strategically-placed baskets, a replica of the ones we have played in the game. The big basket gave 1200, 1600 for the medium-sized ones and 2000 for the smallest target, which was also the farthest one. Owing to Kante’s brilliant aim, Team Rest of the World led 0-1600 at the end of round 1.

And things only get worse for Team Belgium. At the end of round two, Hazard was the sole guy to have acquired points for his side as the team trailed 1600-4800. However, surprisingly, a ‘sudden improvement of form’ in round 3 saw Hazard, Courtois and Batshuayi scoring all possible points.

The scores were then standing at 6000-4800 to Team Belgium, and it was all on Chalobah to either draw or win the game for Team Rest of the World. And the 22-year-old finished off for his side in style as he perfectly slotted the ball in the smallest-farthest basket.

