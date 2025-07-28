5 best performing golfers at the 2025 3M Open ft. Kurt Kitayama

The 2025 3M Open concluded yesterday at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota. After four rounds of play, Kurt Kitayama picked up the victory at the $8,400,000 tournament.

Ad

This PGA Tour event was the first golf tournament since the prestigious 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Apart from Kitayama, there are a handful of players who showcased incredible performance over 72 holes.

Here are five players, including Kurt Kitayama, who performed well in the tournament at Minnesota.

5 best performing golfers at the 2025 3M Open

#5. David Lipsky

Lipsky was coming off a couple of withdrawals and a series of missed cuts in PGA Tour events. The golfer displayed a decent level of consistency as he scored a total 41 pars throughout four rounds of the 3M Open.

Ad

Trending

David Lipsky bagged 24 birdies, including eight in the final round at TPC Twin Cities. He scored a total 20 under par 264, finishing T3 in the golf tournament.

#4. Jake Knapp

Knapp was coming off a T22 at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. His 3M Open performance included a total 49 pars and 20 birdies after 72 holes of play.

The golfer's final score was 20 under par 264, with the overall score being 64-65-67-68. Knapp's best performance was during his bogey-free first round, where he even bagged an impressive eagle on par 4 hole 15.

Ad

#3. Pierceson Coody

The PGA Tour pro secured his first top 10 of the season at the tournament in Minnesota last week. Pierceson Coody ended the 2025 3M Open with a total 20 under par 264, tied in third place on the leaderboard.

Coody's best performing rounds of the contest were the first and second rounds, where he scored 65 in each of them. In both rounds, he scored seven birdies and bogeyed only once.

#2. Sam Stevens

Ad

Sam Stevens made headlines after he gained the solo runner-up spot in this year's Farmers Insurance Open. Last week, he secured a similar feat at TPC Twin Cities.

The golfer scored a total 22 under par 262, missing the title by a one-stroke margin. His best performance was during the first round, where Stevens secured ten birdies, ending the first 18 holes with 9 under par 62.

#1. Kurt Kitayama

PGA: 3M Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Kitayama was coming off two fresh T5s at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the John Deere Classic of 2025. He finally got his winning moment at the 3M Open last week.

Ad

Kurt Kitayama scored a four-round total of 23 under par 261 with an overall 65-71-60-65. In round 3, Kitayama secured 12 birdies, including an impressive back-to-back five birdies through holes 3 to 7 in the front nine.

He scored a total 32 birdies, 31 pars, and nine bogeys throughout the four rounds at TPC Twin Cities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More