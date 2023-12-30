7 golfers to watch out for at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions ft. Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions is all set to take place from January 4 to 7. The PGA Tour winners and players, who finished at least in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings in 2023, are among the 59 golfers who will compete in the tournament.

However, reigning champion Jon Rahm will be absent from the field following his controversial move to LIV Golf earlier this month. In addition, Rory McIlroy will also not participate in the competition because of his commitment to the DP World Tour event.

Even so, the field still includes some of the top players on the PGA Tour. Listed below are the top seven players to watch at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

7 golfers to watch out for at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions

#1 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland is prepared to start his 2024 journey with the Sentry Tournament of Champions following a fantastic PGA Tour season in 2023.

He has been in incredible form and won the Tour Championship earlier this year. In 2023, he won a total of three competitions and was a member of the victorious Ryder Cup squad.

Hovland has not missed a cut in any of the tournaments last season, making him one of the fan's favorites to win next week.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images,)

Scottie Scheffler has also enjoyed an incredible season on the PGA Tour, capping it off with a victory at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. In 2023, he won the Players Championship and the WM Phoenix Open. He is the top-ranked golfer who will compete next week.

#3 Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig Åberg (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg won two titles in the previous season after making his professional debut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. He has participated in the Ryder Cup as well, and in 2024 he hopes to keep up his strong performances.

Max Homa (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Max Homa, another hero of the Ryder Cup, will compete in the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. In 2023, he enjoyed a prosperous PGA Tour season.

He has 12 top-10 finishes and won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. Homa tied for third place in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

#5 Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick finished in T7 position at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and will be looking forward to winning the tournament next week. He won the 2023 RBC Heritage and had five top-10 finishes last season.

#6 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa will also compete in the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He participated in 25 competitions in 2023 and won one of them, the Zozo Championship. In addition to two runner-up finishes, he had seven top-10 results last season.

#7 Eric Cole

Eric Cole (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Eric Cole qualified for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions despite not winning any events in the previous season. However, he finished in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings.

During the FedEx Cup fall season, he had a few solid performances. Cole placed third in the Shriners Children's Open, second in the Zozo Championship, and third in the RSM Classic.