“It wasn’t on my radar at all” - Sepp Straka on his late entry into the Hero World Challenge

Austrian golfer Sepp Straka received exciting news when his agent called to inform him that he was selected to take part in the Hero World Challenge as host Tiger Woods' replacement.

Straka had absolutely no plans to play any competitive golf and, in fact, had a big weekend ahead of him. On Friday, he was to attend the wedding of fellow golfer and good friend J. T. Poston on Sea Island. He was all set to watch the SEC title football game where his alma mater, No. 1-ranked Georgia, takes on LSU. But all his plans went out the window when he got the call from his agent.

According to Golf Digest, he said:

"Yeah, pretty wild few days. It wasn’t on my radar at all. Just came out of the blue. Pretty excited to get that call."

He had to call up his friend J. T. Poston to apologize for not being able to attend his wedding after all. Poston was very supportive and wished Straka all the best for his stint in the Bahamas.

"I called J. T. and told him that I was sorry I was going to have to miss his wedding, but when I told him why, he was excited for me, told me to go play hard. I mean, there’s no pressure here. Great field … playing in the Bahamas. Very little downside," Sepp said.

Sepp Straka will surely be making the most of his opportunity.

"I definitely feel like I belong, even if I’m getting in last minute" - Sepp Straka on playing at the Hero World Challenge

Sepp Straka at The RSM Classic - Round Two (Image via Getty Images)

The Hero World Challenge is annually hosted by legendary US golfer Tiger Woods. However, he has not made an appearance at the fixture since his horrific 2021 car crash. The event this year was going to be his comeback vehicle, but he unfortunately had to withdraw after a foot injury.

Austrian golfer Sepp Straka was called in as his replacement. He had won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Honda Classic in February. Straka was supposed to play at the QBE Shootout. There, he was to team up with fellow Bulldog Brian Harman when he was suddenly invited to replace Woods at the Hero World Challenge.

The 20-player event in Albany has a whopping $3.5 million last-place cash prize. But Sepp Straka will be aiming for more when he plays there. The World No. 29 will join the tournament that is featuring 17 of the top 25 golfers in the world.

However, he does not feel any pressure and is excited to take on this challenging field.

"I definitely feel like I belong, even if I’m getting in last minute. I’m pumped to be here."

Sepp Straka will take Tiger Woods' place in Albany, Bahamas and will tee off with Justin Thomas. His tee times were determined by being Wood's replacement.

Straka arrived late morning on Tuesday from Birmingham, but his clubs didn't come until late afternoon. Wednesday's pro-am was cut short due to inclement weather. He hit his tee shot at 15 before play was suspended but that was more golf than anyone played as he was the first off in the field. He also inherited Woods' 8:20 am pro-am time.

While Sepp Straka mentioned how excited he was to to get this opportunity, he was sorry at the same time that Tiger Woods had to withdraw.

"It really helped having Tiger’s time. I’ll only be playing four holes blind. It’s a thrill to be here, but on the other hand, I’m sorry that Tiger couldn’t play. I get his spot for the week, but I’d also like to have his game for the week."

All golf fans will be excited to see Sepp Straka taking the field at the Hero World Challenge.

