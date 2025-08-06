$8M richer Scottie Scheffler opens up on receiving a bonus after claiming top spot in Comcast Business Tour top 10

Scottie Scheffler is having an amazing year and recently received a massive bonus for topping the Comcast Business Tour chart. During a recent media interaction, the World's No. 1 golfer opened up about earning $8 million as a bonus.

The three-time major winner recently made an appearance on TODAY along with NBC Sports' Terry Gannon. The duo was discussing what fans can witness in the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoff event at TPC Southwind, Memphis.

Scottie Scheffler was asked by one of the hosts of TODAY about his thoughts on receiving the $8 million bonus after headlining the Comcast Business Tour top 10. The golfer said:

"Yeah, we're very thankful to Comcast Business for providing that for us. It's great to have that reward for a great body of work over the course of the regular season. But now, you know, we turn to the playoffs and it's the race for the FedEx Cup."

Scottie Scheffler's amazing feat is not a maiden achievement in the golfer's professional career. This is the Texan pro's third time claiming the top spot of the Comcast Business Tour top 10 list in the last four seasons. The Comcast Business Tour list rewards top players in the FedEx Cup standings after the regular FedEx season concludes. It emphasizes consistent performance, which is another quality of Scottie Scheffler.

His performance this season has been quite amazing so far. With four wins on the PGA Tour, two major victories - the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, Scottie is leading the FedEx Cup standings with a landslide margin.

With the $8 million Comcast Tour bonus and $10 million FedEx reward, Scheffler has secured a total $37.2 million in career earning this season, as of August 6, 2025.

When Scottie Scheffler claimed that he doesn't play golf for the money

Last year, multiple reports stated that Team USA Ryder Cup members were set to receive money to play in the biennial golf showdown. The Ryder Cup, which doesn't traditionally offer winners with paychecks like usual Tour tournaments and majors, is more likely an arena to showcase patriotism.

Scottie Scheffler was one of the PGA Tour professionals to open up on the issue. While talking with the press before defending the Hero World Challenge title last year, the golfer said:

"As far as I’m concerned, I don’t play golf for money. I’ve been playing golf my whole life for free and the money’s just a bonus. If somebody wants to pay us to come out and play, that’s great. I’m not going to say no to it. I’m going to do the best I can in my community to steward that money well."

Scheffler will be a part of the Ryder Cup field at Bethpage Black in September this year. On the Team USA Ryder Cup Standings, he has taken the top spot with a total of 32420.33 points.

