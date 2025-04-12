Golf insider left ‘underwhelmed’ by Phil Mickelson & other LIV Golfers at the 2025 Masters; Bryson DeChambeau wins his approval

With the exception of a few players, LIV Golf stars have mostly put up disappointing performances in the ongoing 2025 Masters. Of the 12 competing players from the breakaway league, only 7 made the weekend cut.
Golf insider Tom Hobbs posted about the consistent lack of quality performances from LIV Golf players in Major Championships on his popular page, 'Flushing It Golf'. However, he mentioned that Bryson DeChambeau was an exception.
He wrote: "With the exception of Bryson, the LIV players performances in majors have consistently underwhelmed. No hate, it’s just a fact."
The cut line for the 2025 Masters was 2-over par. Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel from LIV Golf managed to make the cut on Friday.
Meanwhils, marquee names from LIV Golf like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka weren't able to make the cut.
Exploring LIV Golf stars' performances at the 2025 Masters
LIV Golf stars who made the cut:
1) Patrick Reed
Reed completed his opening round at 71 with three birdies and two bogeys. He closed his Round 2 at 70, with one eagle, three birdies and two bogeys. The US golfer comfortably qualified for the weekend round with a total score of 3-under par.
2) Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau had a great start to his Masters campaign with an opening round score of 69, recording seven birdies and four bogeys. In Round 2 on Friday, the LIV Golf star improved on his performance by closing the day at 68. He posted five birdies and one bogey. The ace golfer comfortably made the cut with a 7-under par score and is currently second in rankings after the culmination of Round 2.
3) Tyrrell Hatton
Hatton had a great start to his Masters with an opening round score of 69. He posted four birdies and one bogey. His second round performance was a rollercoaster with six birdies and four bogeys to register a score of 70. He breezed through the cut line with a total score of 5-under.
4) Bubba Watson
Watson finished his first round at Augusta National at 71 after carding four birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. He finished his second round even par with one eagle, three birdies and five bogeys. The former Masters champion made the cut as his total score was 1-under.
5) Jon Rahm
Rahm had a disastrous outing in Thursday's Round 1. He finished the round at 75 with two birdies and five bogeys. Bringing in some major improvements in his game in Round 2, the Spaniard recorded a clean score sheet with one birdie. His 71 on Friday allowed him to narrowly make the weekend cut.
6) Joaquin Niemann
Niemann finished his opening round at even par with three birdies and three bogeys. His performance saw a major dip on Friday as he carded three birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey to finish Round 2 at 74. However, he manager to make the cut line courtesy of a total score of 2-over.
7) Charl Schwartzel
Schawartzel had a lacklustre start to his Masters campaign with a first round 74. He carded one birdie and three bogeys on Thrusday. He closed his second round at even par after hitting six birdies and six bogeys. He narrowly made it through the cut line on Friday.
LIV Golf stars who did not make the cut at the 2025 Masters:
1) Phil Mickelson
With two birdies and four bogeys, Mickelson finished his first round at 75. His second round was only slightly better with three birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey. He closed Round 2 at 74 and with a total score of 5-over, he missed the cut for the first time since 2016.
2) Brooks Koepka
With four birdies and six bogeys, Koepka posted an opening round 74. His performance in the second round was nothing short of a thriller as he carded one eagle, three birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey, to close his day at 75. His total score of 5-over was obviously not sufficient to make it past the cut line.
3) Dustin Johnson
Johnson posted an opening round 74 with two birdies and two bogeys. In the second round he put up a score of 73 with four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey. His total score of 3-over only missed the cut line by one stroke.
4) Cameron Smith
Smith had a decent start to his Masters with a first round 71. He posted two birdies and one bogey on Thursday. However, his peformance went downhill in the second round as he hit one birdie, five bogeys and one double bogey to close his day at 78. His total score of 5-over was way not good enough for him to qualify.
5) Sergio Garcia
Garcia recorded an even par score in his opening round with two birdies and two bogeys. His form saw a drastic fall as he registered two birdies and six bogeys in the second round to post 76 on Friday. His total score of 4-over was naturally not enough to make the cut.