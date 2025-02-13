Hideki Matsuyama reveals shocking amount of time he has spent watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL

Hideki Matsuyama is all set to make his debut at the TGL next week. He will be an important asset, as his team Boston Common Golf has already lost its first two games.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is a tech-forward event that promised to revolutionize golf. A custom arena with a turntable and massive simulator screen was built especially for the event at Palm Beach Gardens. However, Matsuyama has yet to visit the arena.

So far, five matches have been conducted on the league in a month. Each match is of around two hours in duration. But surprisingly, Matsuyama hasn't watched much of the action on TGL.

"I watched the opener maybe for 10-15 minutes. I still haven’t visited the arena, so there’s lots of things I need to study, but I’m really looking forward to playing next week," he said via Golf Digest.

The Japanese golfer however has a big event on his plate before he flies off to Florida next week. Matsuyama will return to Genesis Invitational this week to defend his 2024 title.

This year, the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament was moved to Torrey Pines from its usual home Riviera Country Club due to the devastating impact of the LA wildfires on the neighbourhood. While Woods withdrew from the event a few days back as he is still coping with his mother's death, he will be present at the event to fulfill his hosting duties.

Going into Torrey Pines this week, Matsuyama not only wants to win the title, but also has a wish to complete on Sunday.

"I’ve heard some rumor that Tiger might be here this Sunday, so hopefully I get that trophy and get that picture with him this week," Hideki Matsuyama said.

Who is Hideki Matsuyama paired with in Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational?

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (Source: Getty)

Hideki Matsuyama is paired with Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa in Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational. Part of Tee No. 1, the trio teed off at 2:20 pm ET.

Here you can find the full tee times and pairings of Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational (please note all times are in ET):

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

