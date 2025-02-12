"Proper lettuce”: Golf Insider fears ‘nasty’ field at Torrey Pines ahead of the Genesis Invitational

Genesis Invitational is just hours away from the first round and Dan Rapaport has some disappointing news for fans. The golf insider took to his official X account to share his opinion with his 322k followers.

Rapaport, a writer and podcaster for Barstool Sports, happens to be a popular figure in the golf community. Before the PGA Tour pros hit Torrey Pines on February 13, 2025, the golf insider posted some disappointing updates. On X, Rapaport explained his views on the condition of the grass at the Genesis Invitational:

"It is hard to express just how nasty the rough at Torrey Pines is. Longer than it was at Farmers and raining all day today and tomorrow. Proper lettuce."

This $20 million golf tournament was originally scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club. But in the wake of the Pacific Palisades and LA wildfires, organizers decided to move to Torrey Pines South Course. Before golfers tee off at the Genesis Invitational, the coastal venue appears to have been drenched by rain.

As reported by the PGA Tour on February 11, 2025, Torrey Pines will experience rainy weather beginning Wednesday. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the chance of rain remains at 80%, 60% and 80% respectively. Although Thursday's rainfall could stay below 0.25 inches, golfers could see between 0.30 and 0.60 inches of rain on Friday.

Weather Forecast by PGA Tour / Source: PGA Tour Media

The Genesis Invitational will experience wind gusts of 8-16 G24 (S/SE to SW) and 8-14 G22 (W/SW) on Thursday and Friday. These windy and wet conditions leading up to the PGA Tour event have soaked Torrey Pines. The wind coming from the west may make it more difficult for players to perform well.

Genesis Invitational 2025 tee times of Round 1 explored

Hideki Matsuyama will defend his title in 2024 at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. With a total purse of $20 million, the winner will earn $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Before the PGA Tour's third signature event gets underway, let's take a look at the tee times for the opening round.

Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times at 1st Tee:

ET (BST)

• 12.30 pm (5.30 pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

• 12.41 pm (5.41 pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

• 12.52 pm (5.52 pm): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

• 1.03 pm (6.03 pm): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

• 1.14 pm (6.14 pm): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

• 1.25 pm (6.25 pm): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

• 1.36 pm (6.36 pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

• 1.47 pm (6.47 pm): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

• 1.58 pm (6.58 pm): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

• 2.09 pm (7.09 pm): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth

• 2.20 pm (7.20 pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

• 2.31 pm (7.31 pm): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times at 10th Tee:

• 12.30 pm (5.30 pm): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

• 12.41 pm (5.41 pm): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

• 12.52 pm (5.52 pm): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

• 1.03 pm (6.03 pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

• 1.14 pm (6.14 pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

• 1.25 pm (6.25 pm): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

• 1.36 pm (6.36 pm): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

• 1.47 pm (6.47 pm): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

• 1.58 pm (6.58 pm): Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

• 2.09 pm (7.09 pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

• 2.20 pm (7.20 pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

• 2.31 pm (7.31 pm): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

