US golfers Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth often crossed paths growing up as junior golfers. Although Zalatoris is three years younger than Spieth, his potential allowed him to compete with Spieth. The two have been in a healthy battle for 14 years.

Along with Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris grew up around reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Zalatoris spoke about the experience of competing against such brilliant players from a young age in an interview with Graham Bensinger:

"I’ve basically grew up with two world No. 1s, between Scottie [Scheffler] and Jordan [Spieth]. We’ve known each other forever and we had some great junior golf battles back in the day. It’s fun being so close with someone and going through the ranks together."

He also recalled an incident when Spieth shot an impressive 63 when he was just 14 years old at Zalatoris' home club. Funnily, Zalatoris added that Spieth doesn't remember the incident at all:

"Jordan [Spieth] is probably the most storied junior, I’d say, since Tiger. They’re the only two that have won multiple US juniors. Jordan shot 63 at my home club when he was 14."

Will Zalatoris further explained that Spieth beat him most of the time:

"He kicked my teeth in forever."

He revealed that although he beat Spieth in singular rounds, the first time he edged him out was at the 2020 US Open. Zalatoris joked that 14 years was a long time to lose to someone:

"I mean like I'd beat him in singular rounds, but I've never beaten him in a tournament. I mean, the first time I actually beat him in a tournament was the 2020 US Open. I mean, that's kind of a long time to be losing to someone if you think about it."

Will Zalatoris explained that although he never really thought about who he defeated, beating Jordan Spieth was a special moment for him:

"I never look for, you know, 'Oh I beat this guy, I beat that guy'. But I just remember looking at it. I'm like, 'I think that's the first time I've ever beat Jordan', and like it literally took me 14 years to do it."

But Zalatoris said that defeat did not bother Spieth. He also noted that Spieth's confidence and belief in himself at such a young age inspired him and Scheffler. Spieth's early rise in the ranks set the bar high for Zalatoris and Scheffler, motivating them to do better.

"Especially where I had so much success for so long, and there's no guarantee that you'll ever get to that next level" - Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris also talked about his struggles after leaving college in the interview with Graham Bensinger. He said that when one is on their own and not making any money, it's not fun at all:

"You leave early, 'cause I wanted that full year to get all of my starts. Cut my teeth as opposed to having a month and a half blitz and having to catch fire in a bottle. When you’re missing Monday qualifiers by four, five, six. When you’re not making money and you’re on your own, it’s just not fun at all."

He recalled the time he realized he had hit rock bottom and played mini-golf tournaments:

"At the end of the year, [my team] kind of do a year in review. It was like, okay, this is rock bottom. You need to go do anything you can do. I kinda had to eat the humble pie and go play in some mini-tour events where you finish third and you make $600."

It was tough on him, mainly because he had experienced success for so long, and there was no surety he would reach the next level.

"It’s tough. Especially where I had had so much success for so long and there’s no guarantee that you’ll ever get to that next level. I mean, it doesn’t matter how hard you work. That’s just part of it."

Will Zalatoris has now established himself as a force to reckon with in the international golf circuit. From a runner-up position in his first Masters to winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship this year, Zalatoris has proved his mettle time and time again.

He will be seen in action at the Hero World Challenge organized by Tiger Woods in Albany, the Bahamas, from November 28 to December 4. Although he will have some brutal competition in the form of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tiger Woods, among others, Zalatoris will indeed look to have a dominant and winning performance there.

