GTA Online Treasure Hunt Locations: Full list of locations in 2021

One of the reasons why many players tune into GTA Online regularly is the fact that they can never run out of things to do in its vast open world.

Grand Theft Auto Online takes full advantage of the open-world structure of the GTA titles and incorporates tons of elements, like collectibles and even treasure hunts, to deepen the gameplay experience.

If players feel a bit tired after the repeated heists and missions, they can choose to resign from all criminal activities for a while and go looking for treasure.

After receiving an email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com, players can embark upon this quest and uncover riches as well as a bonus item for themselves.

Full list of GTA Online Treasure Hunt Locations in 2021

Note: Players complete the Treasure Hunt in one playthrough. This means that if a player quits a session, the entire mission will be canceled and the player must begin from the start again.

The mail from vanderlinde@eyefind.com contains a black-and-white picture of an unspecified location that supposedly holds clues to the treasure. The email address is an obvious nod to Red Dead Redemption's iconic villain Dutch Van Der Linde.

The location in the photo will be one of 20, picked randomly by the game. The area is then marked on the map by a yellow question mark. Refer to the video above for the exact location of all 20 potential locations for the initial clue.

The search area might be wide, but the player will hear a chime when they are near the clue. This will expedite the process quite a bit.

Once the player uncovers the initial clue, they must head to the 3 locations listed below and recover the clues to the final location.

#1 Corpse in Tongva Hills

Tongva Hills (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

The corpse can be found in a small cave near a creek in Tongva Hills.

The cave in Tongva Hills (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

#2 A blood-stained Shovel in Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores (Image via USgamer)

#3 Empty Gun Case in Joad Lane, Grapeseed

Joad Lane, Grapeseed (Image via USgamer)

