“A good sense of humor… hopefully taller” – When young Simone Biles explained what she was looking for in a guy

US' Simone Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Her death-defying routines have earned her seven Olympic medals - four gold, one silver, and two bronze at Rio and Tokyo.

She burst onto the global scene in Rio 2016, dominating the field and bagging four gold medals in vault, beam, floor, and all-around events. The gymnast also claimed bronze in uneven bars.

The following year in 2017, 20-year-old Biles appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The duo talked about her Olympic rings tattoo and prospective life skills. Emblematic of the show, the conversation ended with DeGeneres throwing her classic jumpscare at Biles.

The host also asked about her first date. DeGeneres stated:

"So I heard you had your first date recently too. Cause you've never had a boyfriend,"

The gymnast responded with a quick "Never". The host joked, saying Zac Efron was supposed to be her boyfriend, to which Biles replied affirmatively. DeGeneres asked:

"Never, I mean, Zac Efron was supposed to be your boyfriend, but it didn't work out, he came to visit you. I did what I could,"

Simone Biles responded by saying:

"Well, thank you, it worked out perfectly."

The host agreed:

"I know, he got the message."

DeGeneres finally asked what she was looking for in a guy. To everyone's delight, Biles had some traits on her mind, stating:

"A good sense of humor, I laugh all the time, good personality, respectful, and hopefully taller."

Now, almost five years later, the renowned gymnast seems to have found her perfect guy.

Who is Simone Biles' fiancé?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens (Image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Valentine's Day this year, Simone Biles announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. She wrote:

"WOKE UP A FIANCÉE. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!"

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles



I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎 WOKE UP A FIANCÉEI can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎 @jjowens_3 WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 https://t.co/BcrWvhEE38

The couple confirmed their relationship in August 2020. They met through a dating app called Raya the same year, with Biles approaching Owens. She told WSJ Magazine in July 2021:

"He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Their relationship grew slowly until Biles' sister gave them a push by inviting Owens to join them on their trip to a lake house. They started spending more time together after the trip.

Owens is a footballer and has been on the main roster of the NFL's Houston Texans since 2020. He was signed to the team's practice squad in 2019. Biles has often been seen cheering for Owens during his matches. In January 2022, the footballer dislocated his wrist and got placed on injured reserve.

During the initial stages of their relationship, Owens wasn't familiar with Biles' stature, which was one of the things that she liked. He spoke to Texas Monthly about it, stating:

"I didn't know who she was. I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked,"

Owens might not have known about Simone Biles' career, but he was impressed by her work ethic and commitment to gymnastics. He spoke about this during an episode of her docuseries, Simone vs Herself, stating:

"Her work ethic was the first thing that caught my eye. I'd never watch gymnastics before, when I first met I honestly didn't know who she was. ... The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally at the pinnacle of their sport, it's motivating just to see that and the impact that she has on people,"

In fact, he told Texas Monthly that her work ethic inspires him:

"When I see her getting up and going to practice every morning, it motivates me even more. It's a great feeling when the person you're in a relationship with understands what you're going through,"

The couple have frequently spoken about their mutual support for each other. Simone Biles shared with People in 2021 that Owens pushes her to attend practice whenever she feels tired. She stated:

"Oh, he's always so supportive. Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like "Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!""

Well, based on what Simone Biles said way back in 2017, Owens is definitely taller than her and going by the pair's adorable pictures, he surely makes her laugh. That said, the couple might be busy planning their nuptials.

Poll : 0 votes