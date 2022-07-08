Pics: NFL star Jonathan Owens gets engaged to Olympic champion Simone Biles

NFL star Jonathan Owens is engaged to US Olympic champion Simona Biles. The 26-year-old popped the question on Valentine's Day earlier this year. His fiancée shared pictures on Instagram announcing the wonderful news.

The gymnast shared pictures of how her now-fiance got down on one knee to propose to her, and how it was the easiest "yes" for her.

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day (Credit: Simona Biles Instagram )

The couple first made it official in August 2020. They have been going strong ever since. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple grew closer and stronger. This led to the Houston Texans star popping the question.

Owens was wearing a gray suit when proposed in a gazebo in Houston. Biles sported a black mini-dress and black strappy heels with gold details. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which featured a diamond-encrusted band.

Biles was overjoyed after the proposal, writing that she couldn't wait to spend the rest of her life with the NFL star. In a note, she penned:

"THE EASIEST YES! I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ"

The 25-year-old went as far as suggesting that Owens' ring was her most prized possession, beating out the gold medals she has won in her career.

The duo have since ramped up their wedding plans, with Biles notifying her followers that a date has been set for 2023 ceremony. The Olympic medallist revealed that she had her dresses ready for the event, in what is expected to be quite a show.

TODAY @TODAYshow We’re catching up with @Simone_Biles and @jjowens_3 about their engagement and what’s next in their lives. We’re catching up with @Simone_Biles and @jjowens_3 about their engagement and what’s next in their lives. ❤️ https://t.co/tfEbe4tZc5

Will this be a breakout season for Jonathan Owens at Houston?

The upcoming season could be a pivotal point in Jonathan Owens' NFL career. The safety has a chance to nail down a starter's berth in 2022 with the Texans, following the signing a two-year deal last year.

The former Missouri Western man collected 18 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception while playing 168 snaps on defense before being ruled out of action.

The 26-year-old will now look to build on the positives, despite the season ending early last time out.

Owens will battle it out with a mix of youth and experience, with Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, MJ Stewart and Terrence Brooks to be in the starting line-up for the Texans.

He has worked tirelessly in the off-season, trying to become faster, stronger and quicker.

