Simone Biles' boyfriend Jonathan Owens pens emotional IG post, lauds gymnast's 'strength and courage'

Simone Biles has received a lot of support for bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Biles' boyfriend Jonathan Owens has been her biggest supporter throughout the process.

Owens captured the hearts of Instagram with his heartfelt message that he posted about Biles, on Thursday. The Houston Texans safety wrote this to his girlfriend Simone Biles.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby. - JO"

Biles also went on social media to express her feelings on how grateful she is for all the support.

"The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

When the news broke about Simone Biles withdrawing from the competition is was stated as a medical issue. That has since been changed to a mental health concern.

What did USA Gymnastics say about Simone Biles?

Simone Biles

Gymnastics USA showed their support for Simone's decision on its Twitter account by posting a statement about her bravery. The statement went on to applaud Biles for showing courage and being a great role model for others.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

ESPN tweeted about Simone Biles cheering on her team after withdrawing from the competition. The tweet called Biles the ultimate teammate.

Simone Biles cheered on her teammates after withdrawing from the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final ❤️



USA Gymnastics said Biles left because of a “medical issue.”



Ultimate teammate 👏 pic.twitter.com/E7AUjgN0xI — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles spoke with the media after the Gymnastics team took home silver.

"After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalentin sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world. We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back."

Biles has had a successful run in the Olympics. When the team took home silver it was Biles' sixth Olympic medal and took her tally of Olympic and World Championship medals to 30.

