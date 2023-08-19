10 low-calorie high-protein foods that cost less and last long

Low-calorie high-protein foods can help with fat loss and build muscle at the same time.
However, it's not the calorific value only that impacts weight loss but also the source of calories. Low-carb ones are the best, as the healthy calories from protein do not cause weight gain.
If you're looking for budget options for high-protein items, we bring you the best low-calorie high protein foods that will not only last long but also save a lot of your money.
High-protein foods that cost less and last long
The calorific value is contributed by proteins, fats and carbohydrates present in the food. As calories from proteins are not responsible for fat gain, we can include these foods for weight loss and muscle gain.
Check out the list of ten items below:
1) Egg
Eggs are versatile and highly bioavailable. They're among the cheapest protein almost everywhere around the world.
The calories in eggs are contributed by good fats and not carbs and hence they do not cause fat gain. Hundred grams of eggs contain:
- Calories: 155 kcal
- Protein: 12.6 grams
- Carbohydrates: 1.12 grams
- Fat: 10.6 grams
- Choline: 294 mg
- Vitamin D: 87 IU
- Cholesterol: 373 mg
2) Salmon
Salmon is among the best fish to eat to remain healthy and also last long and provide high-quality protein.
In most countries near the Atlantic Ocean, salmons cost less. Hundred grams of salmon provides:
- Calories: 280 kcal
- Fat: 12.5 grams
- Sodium: 86 mg
- Carbohydrates: 0 gram
- Fiber: 0 gram
- Sugars: 0 gram
- Protein: 39.2 grams
3) Tuna
Tuna is also among the high-protein low-calorie foods, as the calories are contributed by protein and healthy fats and do not cause fat gain.
According to the USDA, a can of unsalted tuna in water contains:
- Calories: 191 kcal
- Fat: 1.4 grams
- Sodium: 83 mg
- Carbohydrates: 0 gram
- Fiber: 0 gram
- Sugar: 0 gram
- Protein: 42 grams
- Iron: 2.52 mg
- Magnesium: 44.6 mg
- Potassium: 391 mg
- Selenium: 133 mcg
- Vitamin B12: 4.93 mg
- Vitamin B6: 0.577 mg
4) Anchovies
Anchovies are available in cans and are quite cheap and last long. They're also used to make fish oil supplements.
According to the USDA, two ounces of anchovies contain:
- Calories: 95 kcal
- Protein: 13 grams
- Fat: 4 grams
- Carbs: 0 gram
- Vitamin B3: 56% of the Daily Value (DV)
- Selenium: 55% of the DV
- Vitamin B12: 16% of the DV
- Iron: 12% of the DV
- Calcium: 8% of the DV
5) Cod
Cod is among the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long.
As per USDA data, 4 ounces of Atlantic cod contains:
- Calories: 90 kcal
- Fat: 0.5 grams
- Sodium: 79.5 mg
- Carbohydrates: 0 gram
- Fiber: 0 gram
- Sugar: 0 gram
- Protein: 20 grams
- Iron: 0.358 mg
- Vitamin C: 3.58 mg
- Potassium: 468.3 mg
- Selenium: 37.5 mcg
- Vitamin B6: 0.3 mg
- Choline: 73.9 mg
- Vitamin B12: 1 mcg
- Vitamin D: 1 mcg
6) Cheddar cheese
Cheese is low-cost and high in protein. Their calories are also contributed by healthy fats and protein and hence do not cause fat gain.
Hundred grams of cheddar cheese contains:
- Calories: 120 kcal
- Fat: 10 grams
- Sodium: 190 mg
- Carbohydrates: 0 grams
- Fiber: 0 grams
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Protein: 7 grams
- Calcium: 201.6 mg
- Vitamin A: 95.7 mcg
- Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg
7) Almond
For vegans, almonds are among the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long. They can also be used to prepare almond milk.
Hundred grams of almonds contain:
- Protein: 21.15 grams
- Fat: 49.93 grams
- Carbohydrate: 21.55 grams
- Fiber: 12.50 grams
- Sugar: 4.35 grams
- Calcium: 269 mg
- Iron: 3.71 mg
- Magnesium: 270 mg
- Phosphorous: 481 mg
- Potassium: 733 mg
- Vitamin E: 25.63 mg
8) Chicken
The calories and protein in chicken do not cause fat gain and can be considered among the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long.
A chicken breast provides:
- Calories: 128 kcal
- Fat: 2.7 grams
- Sodium: 44 mg
- Carbohydrates: 0 gram
- Fiber: 0 gram
- Sugars: 0 gram
- Protein: 26 grams
9) Yogurt
Yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods that promote digestion.
According to the USDA data, one cup (approximately 8 ounces) of plain yogurt contains:
- Calories: 149 kcal
- Fat: 8 grams
- Sodium: 113mg
- Carbohydrates: 11.4 grams
- Fiber: 0 gram
- Sugars: 11.4 grams
- Protein: 8.5 grams
- Phosphorus: 233 mg
- Calcium: 296 mg
- Riboflavin: 0.34 mg
10) Tofu
Tofu can definitely be considered the ultimate vegan protein source. It's one of the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long.
Hundred grams of tofu provides:
- Protein: 13 grams
- Calories: 171 kcal
- Carbohydrate: 5.34 grams
- Fat: 10 grams
- Calcium: 418 mg
- Magnesium: 63 mg
- Iron: 3 mg
- Phosphorus: 279 mg
- Potassium: 173 mg
- Zinc: 2 mg
- Folate: 25 mg
Including all these foods in your regular diet can help you gain muscles and lose fat at the same time. Calories that are not contributed by carbohydrates are considered healthy calories and do not cause fat gain.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
