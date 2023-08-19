10 low-calorie high-protein foods that cost less and last long

Low-calorie high-protein foods can help with fat loss and build muscle at the same time.

However, it's not the calorific value only that impacts weight loss but also the source of calories. Low-carb ones are the best, as the healthy calories from protein do not cause weight gain.

If you're looking for budget options for high-protein items, we bring you the best low-calorie high protein foods that will not only last long but also save a lot of your money.

High-protein foods that cost less and last long

The calorific value is contributed by proteins, fats and carbohydrates present in the food. As calories from proteins are not responsible for fat gain, we can include these foods for weight loss and muscle gain.

Check out the list of ten items below:

1) Egg

Eggs are the cheapest source of protein that last long. (Image via Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee)

Eggs are versatile and highly bioavailable. They're among the cheapest protein almost everywhere around the world.

The calories in eggs are contributed by good fats and not carbs and hence they do not cause fat gain. Hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

2) Salmon

Salmon is one of the best high-protein foods. (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

Salmon is among the best fish to eat to remain healthy and also last long and provide high-quality protein.

In most countries near the Atlantic Ocean, salmons cost less. Hundred grams of salmon provides:

Calories: 280 kcal

280 kcal Fat: 12.5 grams

12.5 grams Sodium: 86 mg

86 mg Carbohydrates: 0 gram

0 gram Fiber: 0 gram

0 gram Sugars: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 39.2 grams

3) Tuna

Tuna is nutritious and helps with muscle gain. (Image via Unsplash/Wesual Click)

Tuna is also among the high-protein low-calorie foods, as the calories are contributed by protein and healthy fats and do not cause fat gain.

According to the USDA, a can of unsalted tuna in water contains:

Calories : 191 kcal

: 191 kcal Fat : 1.4 grams

: 1.4 grams Sodium : 83 mg

: 83 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugar : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein : 42 grams

: 42 grams Iron : 2.52 mg

: 2.52 mg Magnesium : 44.6 mg

: 44.6 mg Potassium : 391 mg

: 391 mg Selenium : 133 mcg

: 133 mcg Vitamin B12 : 4.93 mg

: 4.93 mg Vitamin B6: 0.577 mg

4) Anchovies

Anchovies are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. (Image via Unsplash/Diane Helentjaris)

Anchovies are available in cans and are quite cheap and last long. They're also used to make fish oil supplements.

According to the USDA, two ounces of anchovies contain:

Calories: 95 kcal

95 kcal Protein: 13 grams

13 grams Fat: 4 grams

4 grams Carbs: 0 gram

0 gram Vitamin B3: 56% of the Daily Value (DV)

56% of the Daily Value (DV) Selenium: 55% of the DV

55% of the DV Vitamin B12: 16% of the DV

16% of the DV Iron: 12% of the DV

12% of the DV Calcium: 8% of the DV

5) Cod

Cod is among the best high-protein low-calorie foods. (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

Cod is among the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long.

As per USDA data, 4 ounces of Atlantic cod contains:

Calories : 90 kcal

: 90 kcal Fat : 0.5 grams

: 0.5 grams Sodium : 79.5 mg

: 79.5 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugar : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein : 20 grams

: 20 grams Iron : 0.358 mg

: 0.358 mg Vitamin C : 3.58 mg

: 3.58 mg Potassium : 468.3 mg

: 468.3 mg Selenium : 37.5 mcg

: 37.5 mcg Vitamin B6 : 0.3 mg

: 0.3 mg Choline : 73.9 mg

: 73.9 mg Vitamin B12 : 1 mcg

: 1 mcg Vitamin D: 1 mcg

6) Cheddar cheese

Cheddar is a popular cheese high in protein (Image via Unsplash/Onder Ortel)

Cheese is low-cost and high in protein. Their calories are also contributed by healthy fats and protein and hence do not cause fat gain.

Hundred grams of cheddar cheese contains:

Calories : 120 kcal

: 120 kcal Fat : 10 grams

: 10 grams Sodium : 190 mg

: 190 mg Carbohydrates : 0 grams

: 0 grams Fiber : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sugar : 1 gram

: 1 gram Protein : 7 grams

: 7 grams Calcium : 201.6 mg

: 201.6 mg Vitamin A : 95.7 mcg

: 95.7 mcg Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

7) Almond

Almonds are among the best high-protein foods for vegans. (Image via Unsplash/Dhanya Purohit)

For vegans, almonds are among the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long. They can also be used to prepare almond milk.

Hundred grams of almonds contain:

Protein: 21.15 grams

21.15 grams Fat: 49.93 grams

49.93 grams Carbohydrate: 21.55 grams

21.55 grams Fiber: 12.50 grams

12.50 grams Sugar: 4.35 grams

4.35 grams Calcium: 269 mg

269 mg Iron: 3.71 mg

3.71 mg Magnesium: 270 mg

270 mg Phosphorous: 481 mg

481 mg Potassium: 733 mg

733 mg Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

8) Chicken

Chicken is one of the most common sources of protein that last long. (Image via Unsplash/Elena Leya)

The calories and protein in chicken do not cause fat gain and can be considered among the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long.

A chicken breast provides:

Calories : 128 kcal

: 128 kcal Fat : 2.7 grams

: 2.7 grams Sodium : 44 mg

: 44 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein: 26 grams

9) Yogurt

Yogurt is among the best high-protein low-calorie foods. (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

Yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods that promote digestion.

According to the USDA data, one cup (approximately 8 ounces) of plain yogurt contains:

Calories : 149 kcal

: 149 kcal Fat : 8 grams

: 8 grams Sodium : 113mg

: 113mg Carbohydrates : 11.4 grams

: 11.4 grams Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 11.4 grams

: 11.4 grams Protein : 8.5 grams

: 8.5 grams Phosphorus : 233 mg

: 233 mg Calcium : 296 mg

: 296 mg Riboflavin: 0.34 mg

10) Tofu

Tofu is one of the best vegan foods for muscle gain. (Image via Unsplash/Sherman Kwan)

Tofu can definitely be considered the ultimate vegan protein source. It's one of the high-protein low-calorie foods that cost less and last long.

Hundred grams of tofu provides:

Protein: 13 grams

13 grams Calories: 171 kcal

171 kcal Carbohydrate: 5.34 grams

5.34 grams Fat: 10 grams

10 grams Calcium: 418 mg

418 mg Magnesium: 63 mg

63 mg Iron: 3 mg

3 mg Phosphorus: 279 mg

279 mg Potassium: 173 mg

173 mg Zinc: 2 mg

2 mg Folate: 25 mg

Including all these foods in your regular diet can help you gain muscles and lose fat at the same time. Calories that are not contributed by carbohydrates are considered healthy calories and do not cause fat gain.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

