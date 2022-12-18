Pullover exercises for your chest will provide extensive benefits to your upper body in terms of both strength and muscle gain.

In fact, pullover exercises for your chest will allow you to enhance the shape of your upper body as well as improve your overall strength. We have curated a list of the best and most effective pullover exercises for chest that can be incorporated into your daily routine.

Best Pullover Exercises for Chest

1. Dumbbell Pullovers

Dumbbell pullovers are among the best pullover exercises for the chest, which will also sculpt your shoulders as well as strengthen your core muscles. This exercise will also enable you to redefine your triceps.

Here's how to do dumbbell pullovers:

Begin this exercise in a straight lying down position on the bench while clutching a single dumbbell with both your palms.

Your feet should be pressed onto the ground with your back flat and core muscles engaged.

Raise your hand upwards right above the chest while clutching the dumbbell.

Slowly, and in a controlled manner, lower the dumbbell behind your head until you reach full extension while keeping your elbows soft.

Bring the weight back to the initial position and repeat.

2. Resistance Band Pullovers

Resistance band pullovers belong to a group of underutilized pullover exercises for the chest which will engage your pecs, lats, and triceps. This exercise will help you get a toned body along with improving strength in your upper body.

Here's how to do resistance band pullovers:

Loop your resistance band into the low position near the ground.

Lay down on the ground with a good posture on your body and your hands straightened above your head.

Clutch the resistance band with both your palms.

While maintaining tension in your muscles, drive the resistance band in front of your chest while your hands remain extended.

With controlled motion, return back to the initial position and repeat.

3. Chin Ups

Chin-ups are the most effective pullover exercises for your chest, which will help in improving your upper body strength as well as building stability in the shoulders. This exercise will also work on your core muscles, chest, and forearms.

Here's how to do chin ups:

Begin in a straight standing position right under the pull-up bar.

Reach upward to clutch the bar in the underhand grip with your palms positioned apart at shoulder distance.

Contract your back muscles and biceps to pull your body upwards until your chin crosses the level of the bar.

Slowly lower your body back to the initial position and repeat.

4. Lat Pulldowns

Lat pulldowns are also incredible pullover exercises that will work on your chest, trapezius, rhomboids, deltoids, biceps, forearms, and lats. This exercise will also reduce your arm fat.

Here's how to do lat pulldowns:

Start this exercise in a seated manner on the cable system with your feet pressed onto the ground.

Clutch the wide bar of the cable system in an overhand grip with your palms positioned wider than the shoulder distance.

Make sure to maintain a straight posture throughout the movement with your chest slightly to the front.

Contract both your shoulder blades with both your hands completely extended.

Drive the said attachment to your chest and hold.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

5. Inverted Rows

Inverted rows are also effective pullover exercises for chest that will tone your biceps and forearms. This exercise will also help in improving the core stability along with building significant strength in the upper body.

Here's how to do inverted rows:

Begin this exercise in a standing position in front of the Smith Machine or squat rack.

Keep the bar on the machine at your waist level.

Grasp the bar in both your palms wider than the shoulder distance and with an overhand grip.

Walk both your feet to the front so that your arms are completely extended with your body just above the ground while your heel remains on the floor.

Keep your glute and core muscles activated.

In a controlled movement, drive your chest to the bar with your shoulder blades squeezed together, and hold before lowering your body.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned article discusses the best pullover exercises that can do wonders for your chest when performed regularly.

Some of the common benefits provided by these pullover exercises are increased strength in the upper body, improved muscle gain in your chest, greater core stability, and more. They will also allow you to get a ripped body along with enhancing your overall athletic performance.

Considering the benefits provided by the aforementioned exercises, you should definitely incorporate them into your workout regimen.

