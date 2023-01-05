5 Foods to Boost Muscle Recovery

High-protein foods are considered among the best foods to boost muscle recovery. They provide all the necessary amino acids required to synthesize muscle fibers after a heavy workout.

Protein is essential for the growth and maintenance of all tissues. Not just protein, vitamins and minerals also play a key role in the synthesis of muscles. This article lists the healthiest unprocessed foods to boost muscle recovery and their nutritional values.

Egg and Chicken are among the best foods to boost muscle recovery

The foods mentioned below can provide adequate nutrients required for muscle gain and maintenance.

#1 Egg

Eggs top the list of the best foods to boost muscle recovery. Eggs are versatile and can be used to make some of the best high-protein snacks. Hundred grams (approximately 2 eggs) of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

Eggs are rich in zinc and good cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/Coffefy Workafe)

#2 Chicken

Chicken is definitely one of the best foods to boost muscle recovery. It also provides essential vitamins, minerals, and good cholesterol. A single chicken breast has the following nutritional value:

Calories : 128

: 128 Fat : 2.7 g

: 2.7 g Sodium : 44 mg

: 44 mg Carbohydrates : 0 g

: 0 g Fiber : 0 g

: 0 g Sugars : 0 g

: 0 g Protein: 26 g

Check out the calories and protein in chicken breasts.

Chicken is an amazing source of highly bioavailable protein (Image via Unsplash/Pro Church Media)

3) Fish

Fish is an amazing source of essential fatty acids, including omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain fat-soluble vitamins like retinol and cobalamin. Fish is among the best foods to boost muscle recovery due to the impressive nutritional profile it possesses.

Try to include fatty fish like salmon, herring, sardines, and tuna in your diet regularly. The nutritional value of 100 grams of salmon is:

Calories: 280

280 Fat: 12.5g

12.5g Sodium: 86mg

86mg Carbohydrates: 0g

0g Fiber: 0g

0g Sugars: 0g

0g Protein: 39.2g

Fatty fish is nutritious and contains omega-3 fatty acids (Image via Unsplash/Micheile Dot Com)

Check out this list of foods rich in omega-3.

4) Cheese

Cheese is a source of very high-quality fat, including good cholesterol. Cholesterol is required by our body to synthesize vitamin D and other hormones, including testosterone and cortisol. It is best to choose unprocessed cheese instead of processed ones.

The fat present in cheese can help in protein sparing, which is essential for nutritional ketosis in carb-restricted diets. This property makes cheese one of the best foods to boost muscle recovery. The typical nutritional value of cheddar cheese is mentioned below.

Calories : 120 kcal

: 120 kcal Fat : 10 grams

: 10 grams Sodium : 190 mg

: 190 mg Carbohydrates : 0 grams

: 0 grams Fiber : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sugar : 1 gram

: 1 gram Protein : 7 grams

: 7 grams Calcium : 201.6 mg

: 201.6 mg Vitamin A : 95.7 mcg

: 95.7 mcg Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

Cheese is a nutritious milk product that can boost your metabolism (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Maasch)

5) Tofu

Tofu is a vegan product made from soy. It is not only a rich source of protein but also provides vitamins and minerals. For vegans, tofu is one of the best foods to boost muscle recovery. Tofu is also amazing for weight loss. It is versatile and can be used to prepare a variety of dishes.

A block of tofu (approximately 100 grams) contains the following nutrients:

Calories : 171 kcal

: 171 kcal Carbohydrates : 5.34 g

: 5.34 g Fat : 10 g

: 10 g Protein : 13 g

: 13 g Calcium : 418 mg

: 418 mg Magnesium : 63 mg

: 63 mg Iron: 3 mg

3 mg Phosphorus : 279 mg

: 279 mg Potassium : 173 mg

: 173 mg Zinc : 2 mg

: 2 mg Folate: 25 mcg

Check out why tofu is the ultimate vegan protein source.

Tofu is a popular vegan food made from soy (Image via Unsplash/Sherman Kwan)

Bottom Line

The best foods to boost muscle recovery mentioned above can boost your metabolism and help in muscle gain. They provide highly bioavailable amino acids essential for the synthesis of muscles. Try to include these foods to boost muscle recovery in your well-balanced and varied diet for better gains. Remember to include regular exercise along with a nutritious diet to get your desired results.

