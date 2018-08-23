6 Easy To Do HIIT Workouts For Beginners

High-intensity interval training has gathered a loyal following since its inception. This workout program functions on a radically different idea that revolves around performing exercises for short durations but with increased intensity, such that the calorie-burn is higher than the standard training program. Moreover, many studies have credited the HIIT workout program to accelerate weight loss along with improving the cardiovascular endurance of the body.

The HIIT workout is like any other training program, and one should perform proper warm-up exercises before starting the program to flex their muscles and improve blood circulation. Beginners and casual trainers can dial down the intensity of the workout program and perform fewer reps for longer durations until they get used to the training program.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six beginner-level HIIT workouts that you could add to your workout program.

#1 Push-Ups

Push-up is an excellent bodyweight exercise that targets the pectoral muscles with tremendous intensity. Additionally, the exercise tones the forearms, biceps and the triceps for a complete upper body workout.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a prone position and quickly transition yourself into a plank position. Rest your body on your toes and on the palms. Ensure that the lower arms are perpendicular to the floor and make a 90-degree angle with the upper arms.

Step 2: Gradually lift your torso upwards until your arms are fully extended and perpendicular to the body. Ensure that the body does not sag towards the floor while performing the push-ups.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Vary the position of the grip to target different regions of the pectoral muscles. Perform this exercise while wearing a weighted vest for added resistance and improved customisability.

#2 Box Jumps

The box jump is an explosive exercise that targets the entire lower body while also improving your cardiovascular endurance. Due to its simple motion, the exercise is ideal for beginners and casual trainers.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight in front of a raised platform with feet positioned shoulder-width apart. Slightly bend and get into a partial squat position.

Step 2: Explosively jump onto the raised platform while swinging your arms forward.

Step 3: Pause for a second and jump back into the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: For an increased challenge, wear ankle weights and increase the height of the platform.

