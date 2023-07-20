Eating before workout: Does it really help?

It's a common question many fitness enthusiasts ponder: should you be eating before workout? While some athletes swear by the benefits of consuming food before their exercise routine, others reckon exercising on an empty stomach is the way to reaching peak performance.

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned athlete, some things hold true: nutrition is essential to enhancing workout experience. From fitting into your lifestyle to fueling the body, there are several factors that can influence what you consume before exercising.

If you're looking to debunk the myth of whether or not eating before a workout is beneficial, keep reading for everything you need to know about eating before workout.

Pre-workout snack: To have or not to have?

Having a pre-workout snack can provide you with necessary energy and fuel your exercise routine. However, it's important to choose the right type of snack and consume it at the right time.

A pre-workout snack should consist of easily digestible carbohydrates and a moderate amount of protein to provide the body with the necessary nutrients for optimal performance.

Pre-workout foods: What works best?

Eating bananas or drinking smoothies is beneficial. (Image via Pexels/Photomix Company)

Bananas : Bananas are a great pre-workout food due to their high carbohydrate content and essential nutrients. They are easy to digest and can also be a quick source of energy.

: Bananas are a great pre-workout food due to their high carbohydrate content and essential nutrients. They are easy to digest and can also be a quick source of energy. Greek yogurt : Rich in protein and low in fat, Greek yogurt is an excellent pre-workout food, as it helps in muscle recovery after an intense workout.

: Rich in protein and low in fat, Greek yogurt is an excellent pre-workout food, as it helps in muscle recovery after an intense workout. Whole grain toast : Whole grains provide sustained energy throughout your workout. A slice of whole grain toast topped with peanut butter or avocado can be a great choice.

: Whole grains provide sustained energy throughout your workout. A slice of whole grain toast topped with peanut butter or avocado can be a great choice. Oatmeal : Oatmeal is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a good mix of carbohydrates, fiber and protein. It provides sustained energy and helps in maintaining blood sugar level during your workout.

: Oatmeal is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a good mix of carbohydrates, fiber and protein. It provides sustained energy and helps in maintaining blood sugar level during your workout. Smoothies: A pre-workout smoothie made with fruits, vegetables and a protein source like whey or plant-based protein powder can provide you a quick, easily digestible meal before hitting the gym.

What to eat before hitting the gym?

Tofu can be a great source pf protein. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

The ideal pre-workout meal should be consumed 1-2 hours before your workout session.

It should consist of a balance of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats. This combination ensures that the body has the necessary energy for workouts and aids in muscle repair and recovery.

Some examples of pre-workout meals include:

Grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables on a bed of quinoa or brown rice.

Whole wheat pasta (any shape) with lean ground turkey and sauce of your choice

Tofu, brown rice and vegetables cooked with a touch of sesame oil

Salmon with sweet potato and roasted asparagus

Remember to hydrate yourself adequately before exercising by drinking enough water throughout the day.

Eating before workout: Does it help?

Eating before workout may help prevent dizziness. (Image via Pexels/Nappy)

The answer to this question largely depends on personal preference, fitness goals, and intensity of workout.

Some people find that they have more energy and perform better when they have had a light and healthy snack before their workout. Eating before workout can also help prevent dizziness and fatigue, especially during longer sessions.

However, if you're doing a low-intensity workout or if you find that eating before workout upsets your stomach, you may opt to work out on an empty stomach. Just make sure to listen to your body, and adjust your eating habits based on what feels best for you.

Eating before workout can be beneficial, but it's essential to choose the right foods and consume them at the right time.

Experiment with different pre-workout snacks and meals to find what works best for your body. Remember, proper nutrition is key to achieving your fitness goals and optimizing workout performance.