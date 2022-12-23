5 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Weight Loss

Healthy lunch ideas can make your weight loss journey interesting without the boredom of eating bland foods. Lunch is often the largest meal of the day and should provide adequate vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

It should bring satiety and keep you full for hours. A healthy meal should also not cause weight gain; instead it should lead to weight loss. It's possible to lose weight even after eating a scrumptious meal. High-protein lunch recipes can bring satiety and help you with weight loss.

In this article, we will bring you a few healthy lunch ideas that can help you with weight loss.

Healthy Lunch Ideas

Here are five interesting recipes to consider for your weight loss lunch idea:

1) Lean Chicken Breast with Lemon Mustard Sauce

Chicken can be included in other healthy lunch ideas. This meal is keto-friendly and provides high-quality protein.

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breasts, cut into big pieces

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper

3 tbsp (40 grams) butter unsalted

2 garlic cloves, minced

1.5 cups (325 ml) chicken stock

3 - 4 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp mustard

Instructions:

Take the chicken pieces in a large bowl.

Sprinkle salt and pepper, and toss well.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook chicken for two minutes, and add the lemon and mustard.

Cook covered under low heat till the chicken is tender. Serve hot.

Check out the calorific value of chicken.

2) Vegan Tofu Stir-fry

This is a high-protein option for vegans. Tofu can provide several nutrients and can be ideal as a healthy lunch idea for vegans.

Ingredients:

14 ounces extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

2 Bell peppers, chopped into pieces

1 Onion, chopped

Instructions:

Take olive oil in a large skillet.

Fry the firm tofus and add salt, pepper, and paprika.

Add the bell peppers and onions. Stir well.

The onions and peppers should not become mushy.

Turn off the heat once the tofus are cooked. Serve warm.

Soft tofus can also fit into your healthy lunch ideas.

Learn why tofu is the ultimate vegan protein source.

3) Chicken in Honey Garlic Sauce

This chicken recipe is less spicy and is quite delicious to include in your healthy lunch ideas.

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast, boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper

1/2 tbsp (50g) unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp apple cider or regular vinegar

1/3 cup honey

Instructions:

Cut the breasts in half into four large pieces. Add salt and pepper.

Melt butter in a large pan over medium heat.

Add chicken to skillet, and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Turn the heat down slightly when the water evaporates.

Add garlic to the pan, and let the flavor infuse.

Add vinegar, soy sauce, and honey, and boil for a minute or till it's thickened.

Coat the chicken in the sauce. You can add water to maintain the desired consistency.

Serve along with a side of grilled veggies.

Check out this list of low-carb vegetables to include in your diet.

4) Honey-baked Turkey

Healthy lunch ideas can also include turkey, which is a good source of protein and contains several vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients:

1.5 lb turkey meat, boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper

50 grams unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, whole

Honey

Roesemary

Thyme

Instructions:

Cut the meat into medium-sized pieces. Sprinkle salt and pepper.

Melt butter in a large baking tray over low heat.

Bake the turkey till it turns golden brown.

Add the cloves of garlic to the pan.

Take it out from the oven, and let it cool. Garnish with rosemary and thyme before serving.

This recipe goes well with mashed potatoes.

Check out this list of high-protein foods that are delicious.

5) Lemon Garlic Fish

Fatty fish can reduce chronic inflammation in the body. Fish is a high-protein food that contains healthy fats. You can include fish in other healthy lunch ideas too.

Ingredients:

2 fish fillets, any

50 grams of butter

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp dried basil

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Cut the fish fillets into thin pieces.

Marinade the fish with olive oil, lemon juice, chopped parsley, garlic, basil, salt, and pepper.

Heat some butter in a shallow pan over medium heat.

Cook the fish under medium heat.

Cook till the fish is tender and breaks easily.

Serve warm with white rice.

Learn if protein can help you with weight loss.

Bottom Line

These healthy lunch ideas can help you lose weight by keeping you full. High-protein recipes are the best food when it comes to weight loss. A well-planned exercise regime is also essential along with healthy lunch ideas when aiming for weight loss.

Poll : 0 votes