Argentina Women's hockey team: All you need to know about India's Olympic semi-final opponents

The Indian team will face Argentina in the semifinals of the women's hockey event at the Olympics 2021. India reigned supreme in the quarterfinals as they defeated the mighty Australians to seal a place in the semi-finals. They will now look to confirm their spot in the finals when they take on the Argentines.

Argentina won their quarterfinal matchup comprehensively. They beat Germany 3-0 to advance into the last four. The Argentines played were fantastic throughout the game and if they put up a similar performance in the semis, the Indian team will be up against it in their bid to make the finals.

Argentina are currently ranked 2nd in the world and have an experienced squad for this year's Olympics.

The South American team has won four medals at the Olympics so far, but are yet to secure a gold. They will definitely push for the highest place on the podium this time around, but they face a tough test against an Indian team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament against Australia.

The match between India and Argentina will be played at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo. It is scheduled to be played on August 3 at 3:30 PM IST.

Ahead of their encounter, here are a few things you need to know about the Argentinian team.

¡SonRisas! 😁 Así viven #LasLeonas🐅🇦🇷 el regreso a la Villa Olímpica tras la victoria ante Alemania que las colocó en las semifinales de #Tokio2020. ¡Vamos Argentina! pic.twitter.com/90HP4KJh1e — ARG Field Hockey (@ArgFieldHockey) August 2, 2021

Argentina squad for the Olympics

Belen Succi [GK], Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Raposo, Emnilia Forcherio, Noel Barrionuevo [C], Valentina Costa Biondi, Sofia Toccalino, Agostina Alonso, Rocio Sanchez Moccia, Victoria Sauze, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Micaela Retegui, Sofia Maccari, Agustina Albertario, Maria Jose Granatto, Delfina Merino, Victoria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas.

Head Coach: Carlos Retegui

Argentina's road to the semi-finals

Pool B

Argentina 0 - 3 New Zealand

Argentina 3 - 0 Spain

Argentina 3 - 2 China

Argentina 2 - 1 Japan

Argentina 0 - 2 Australia

Quarterfinal Match

Argentina 3 - 0 Germany

Top goal scorer for Argentina at the Olympics 2021

Argentina have scored 13 goals in the competition. Agustina Gorzelany is their highest goal-scorer in the competition with three goals. They have had goal contributions from a total 6 players in the tournament so far.

Players to watch out for

Agustina Gorzelany, Agustina Albertarrio, Maria Barranuevo.

Major competitions won by the Argentine team

Olympics

Silver medal: 2000 Sydney Olympics, 2012 London Olympics

Bronze medal: 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics

World Cup

Winners : 2002, 2010

Runners up: 1974, 1976, 1994

Third place: 1978, 2006, 2014

Pan American Games

Winners: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2019

Runners up: 2011, 2015

Pan American Cup

Winners: 2001, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2017

Edited by Anantaajith Ra