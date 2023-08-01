Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST & live streaming details

Chennai is all set to host the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, starting on Thursday, August 2. The seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey will feature six Asian teams.

The Championship was first conducted in 2011, which India won by defeating Pakistan in the final. The current hosts went on to win the 2016 and 2018 editions as well. Notably, India and Pakistan were the joint winners in the 2018 edition. India finished third in the last edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey. Japan ended in the second spot, while South Korea clinched the title for the first time.

Apart from India, the Men in Green are the most successful team in the Championship. They have won thrice and have ended in second spot twice. In the previous edition, Pakistan finished fourth, after losing to India.

India, Pakistan and Japan are the three teams who have played in all seven editions so far. Japan were the finalist in the last edition and 2013 edition as well.

Malaysia, who withdrew from the last edition, will be back this time and will hope for a better show. In the past five editions, Malaysia have finished in the third spot in every single edition.

China could not make it to the previous two campaigns but are back for this edition. This will be their fifth appearance in the Asian Champions Trophy. This is an important tournament for all the teams as they will be heading straight to China for the Asian Games 2023.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Full Schedule and timing in IST

The tournament will begin on August 3 with the defending champions South Korea taking on last year's runner-up Japan in the first match. Pakistan and Malaysia will face off in the second match, while India will kick off their campaign against China.

The top-four teams will play in the semi-finals on August 11. The winners of the semi-finals will play the final on August 12, while the losers will feature in the 3rd/4th place match on the same day.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 full schedule (all times in IST):

Match 1: South Korea vs Japan, August 3, 4.00 pm

Match 2: Malaysia vs Pakistan, August 3, 6.15 pm

Match 3: India vs China, August 3, 8.30 pm

Match 4: South Korea vs Pakistan, August 4, 4.00 pm

Match 5: China vs Malaysia, August 4, 6.15 pm

Match 6: India vs Japan, August 4, 8.30 pm

Match 7: China vs South Korea, August 6, 4.00 pm

Match 8: Pakistan vs Japan, August 6, 6.15 pm

Match 9: Malaysia vs India, August 6, 8.30 pm

Match 10: Japan vs Malaysia, August 7, 4.00 pm

Match 11: Pakistan vs China, August 7, 6.15 pm

Match 12: South Korea vs India, August 7, 8.30 pm

Match 13: Japan vs China, August 9, 4.00 pm

Match 14: Malaysia vs S Korea, August 9, 6.15 pm

Match 15: India vs Pakistan, August 9, 8.30 pm

Match 16: 5th/6th place match, August 11, 3.30 pm

Match 17: Semifinal 1, August 11, 6.00 pm

Match 18: Semifinal 2, August 11, 8.30 pm

Match 19: 3rd/4th place match, August 12, 6.00 pm

Match 20: Final, 12th August, 8:30 PM

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Live Streaming details

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be live on Star Sports and Fancode for viewers in India. Those outside the Indian country can catch the live action through live streaming on Watch Hockey.