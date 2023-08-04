Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Japan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India and Japan will meet in the sixth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. India won their opening match against China, while Japan lost to South Korea.

India had an outstanding opening day in Chennai after thrashing China by 7-2 to kick off their campaign on a high. The Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Varun Kumar scored twice, while Sukhjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored once for the team.

Japan had a good start against South Korea as Ryoma Ooka scored in the sixth minute of the match. However, the team conceded two goals later in the match and lost by 1-2.

Match Details: India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 4, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs Japan Head to Head

India and Japan will meet for the first time since their encounter in the World Cup. India emerged victorious by thrashing Japan by 8-0 in their last meeting. India has dominated Japan over the years. In 92 meetings, India has come out on top in 82 matches, meanwhile, Japan has won six matches, and four matches ended in a draw.

Since 2018, the teams have met ten times. India has defeated Japan in eight matches. Japan has won twice and one of them came in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy semi-final. Japan defeated India 5-3 to meet South Korea in the final of the last edition.

Matches Played: 92

India: 82

Japan: 6

Draw: 4

India vs Japan Squads

Japan

Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Kirishita, Yamato Kawahara, Kitagawa, Yuma Nagai, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukunda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe.

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

India vs Japan Probable XI

Japan

Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Kentaro Fukunda, Seren Tanaka, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe, Masaki Ohashi.

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

India vs Japan Prediction

After an excellent outing against China, India will eye for another convincing victory in the Asian Champions Trophy. They have dominated Japan in the past and will look to take revenge against Japan for knocking them out in the last edition.

India will hope that their in-form captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead from the front once again. For Japan, Ryoma Ooka will hold the key. He was the lone goal scorer for the team against South Korea in their opening match.

Match Prediction: India to defeat Japan in the sixth match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India v Japan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode