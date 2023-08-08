Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Pakistan preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India and Pakistan will meet in the 15th match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

India will lock horns with their arch-rivals on Wednesday, August 9, in the final league match of the tournament. Team India has already clinched a spot in the semifinal and is currently at the top of the table with three wins and a draw from four matches. They will look to finish on the top.

On the other hand, Pakistan is in the fourth spot with one win, two draws, and a loss from four matches. They clinched their first win of the tournament on Monday when they beat China 2-1. Pakistan can move to the third position if they win against India.

India vs Pakistan Match Details

Match Details: India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 9, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record

India and Pakistan will meet for the first time since Asia Cup 2022 when they settled for a 1-1 draw. Overall, the teams have met 178 times with Pakistan leading India 82-64 in the head-to-head.

In the Asian Champions Trophy, the teams met ten times, with India having six wins and Pakistan two.

Matches Played: 178

India wins: 64

Pakistan wins: 82

Draw: 32

India vs Pakistan Squads

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Pakistan

Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Imad, Zakaria Hayat, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Roman

India vs Pakistan Probable XI

India: Krishan Pathakss, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid

India vs Pakistan Prediction

India and Pakistan have always had an intense rivalry on the field. While Pakistan has dominated India over the years, the hosts have defeated Pakistan in recent matches. In their last encounter at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2021, India emerged as the winners and are likely to repeat the result.

Harmanpreet Singh is expected to lead the Indian charge while Muhammad Khan has been the star so far for Pakistan. Khan will be keen to help his team get a win on the board on Wednesday and his team's chances depend on how well he performs.

Match Prediction: India will win this match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 against Pakistan.

India v Pakistan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode