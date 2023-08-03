Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia vs Pakistan preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

Malaysia and Pakistan will face off in the second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Trophy in Chennai.

Malaysia is making a comeback in the Asian Champions Trophy after missing out on the last edition because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The team has featured in five editions of the Asian Champions Trophy and has finished third in every single edition so far.

Pakistan, one of the most successful teams in the Asian Champions Trophy, will eye their fourth title as they kick off their campaign on Thursday. In the last edition, the team finished fourth after losing the semi-final against South Korea.

Pakistan are returning to the international arena after FIH Nations Cup in 2022. They defeated Canada in their last international match. Malaysia featured in the Southeast Asian Games and had all five matches.

Malaysia vs Pakistan Match Details

Date & Time: August 3, 2023 (6:15 pm IST)

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

Malaysia vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan and Malaysia will be meeting for the first time since their encounter in the 2018 World Cup. The match ended in a draw at 1-1.

Since 2013, Malaysia and Pakistan have met 12 times, and Pakistan has defeated Malaysia five times, including their last meeting in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy. Malaysia has won four times, and their last victory over Pakistan came in 2017.

Matches Played: 12

Pakistan: 5

Malaysia: 4

Draw: 3

(Since 2013)

Malaysia vs Pakistan Squads

Pakistan

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Aqeel Ahmed, Zakaria Hayat, Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan.

Malaysia

Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, H Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Muhammad Mohd, Amirul Azahar, K Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Faizal Saari, R Rosli, Firhan Ashari,Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Abdu Muhajir.

Malaysia vs Pakistan Probable XI

Malaysia

Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, H Othman, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Faizal Saari, Marhan Jalil

Pakistan

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Zakaria Hayat, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Abdul Rahman

Malaysia vs Pakistan Prediction

Pakistan and Malaysia will be keen to kick off the tournament on a high note. Both teams are tournament favorites and are expected to bring in their A-game today. Pakistan, which is one of the most successful teams in the Asian Champions Trophy, is expected to win this contest. However, this match is likely to go down the wire.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will win the 2nd Match of the Asian Champions Trophy as the favorites.

Malaysia vs Pakistan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

