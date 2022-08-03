CWG 2022: Lalremsiami's strike helps Indian women's hockey team seal semi-final berth

Lalremsiami was the cynosure of all eyes as she scored a decisive third goal to help the Indian women's hockey team beat Canada 3-2 in a high-octane match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

The 3-2 win propelled India to the semi-finals of the quadrennial Games and the Savita Punia-led team will meet Australia for a place in the final.

Salima Tete (3'), Navneet Kaur (22'), and Lalremsiami (51') found the back of the net for India while Brienne Stairs (23') and Hannah Haughn (39') scored for Canada.

India took the early lead when Navneet Kaur produced a fantastic ball from the left flank and Salima Tete tapped the ball into the goal.

The goal motivated India to up the ante immediately and Vandana Katariya, who made a great run through the left flank, couldn't find a way to extend India's lead.

India rode the momentum and enjoyed superior ball possession. In the 22nd minute, Lalremsiami carried out a spectacular pass from the right flank to Navneet, who struck the ball past the Canadian goalkeeper to help India extend their lead to 2-0.

Brienne Stairs converted a penalty corner in the 23rd minute to reduce the arrears. The Canadian team made a few inroads into the Indian circle and Madeline Secco took a shot in the 29th minute, but the ball went wide off the right post.

Unstoppable Lalremsiami

Lalremsiami tried to find a way to penetrate the circle from the right flank in the third quarter, however, the Canadian defense stood tall and kept her at bay.

In the 39th minute, Hannah Haughn found the back of the net to restore parity. The Canadian team won back-to-back penalty corners soon after, but the Indian defense ensured that the 2-2 deadlock wasn't broken.

Siami scored the all-important winner in the 51st minute when she tapped a rebound into the net. Vandana Katariya tried to extend India's lead but the scoreline remained 3-2 in India's favor at the hooter.

