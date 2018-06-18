FIH Champions Trophy 2018: Indian Men's Hockey Team leaves for Breda

Akashdeep Singh, Sumit Kumar (Jr) have been rested due to injury. Simranjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay to take their place.

Bengaluru, 18 June 2018: The 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team will leave for the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 1.45 am on 19 June 2018. Led by India's No.1 goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, the team is upbeat and confident of a podium finish at the farewell edition of the prestigious tournament.

Ahead of the team's departure, Sreejesh said, "It is the final edition of Champions Trophy and I am sure every team would want to make it memorable. It will be a challenging tournament with back-to-back matches and picking-up those three points from each game will be the only thing on our minds when we arrive in Breda."

With hosts the Netherlands, Argentina, Pakistan, Belgium and defending champions Australia in the fray, the tournament serves as a litmus test for India ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. "Though right now, our immediate goal is to do well in this tournament, there is no doubt the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 will be a reality check for us to see where we stand among other top teams especially ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 where we want to do well as host nation," stated Sreejesh.

The Indian team, who had won a historic Silver Medal in the previous edition in London, will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. "For the Indian team, the match against Pakistan is just another game where we will be looking to win those three points. In this tournament every single match is crucial if we want to see ourselves in the title round because the first two teams on top of the points table will play the Final," asserted Sreejesh who expressed confidence of a good start.

India's forward line will see two changes in the squad that was named earlier this month with Akashdeep Singh and Sumit Kumar (Jr) being rested for the tournament. "We have brought in Simranjeet Singh in place of Akashdeep Singh. We have decided to rest Akashdeep who had a minor injury scare during our intense training camp. Though he has recovered, we did not want to risk him ahead of the Asian Games. Sumit Kumar (Jr) too has missed out an opportunity to play the important tournament due to an injury and is replaced by Lalit Kumar Upadhyay," stated Chief Coach Harendra Singh.

Indian Team

Goalkeepers

P R Sreejesh (C)

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders

Harmanpreet Singh

Varun Kumar

Surender Kumar

Jarmanpreet Singh

Birendra Lakra

Amit Rohidas

Midfielders

Manpreet Singh

Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (VC)

Sardar Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards

S V Sunil

Ramandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh

Simranjeet Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Dilpreet Singh