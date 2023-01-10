FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Analyzing teams placed in Pool B

Two Asian neighbors will seek to create history in Pool B as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup gets underway on Friday, January 13.

Also hoping to advance from the same Pool is a European team that has stunned the sporting world by rising to the pinnacle of world hockey over the last decade. That team will be joined by another two-time World Cup gold medalist it shares a border with.

Defending champions Belgium and two-time World Cup winners Germany will be in contention for a place in the knockouts from Pool B. Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan will be hoping to upset the balance of power by advancing past the group stage.

Let's attempt to assess how the teams stack up in Pool B ahead of the Hockey World Cup.

Belgium | Hockey World Cup Gold medal - 2018

Vincent Vanasch is just one of the many celebrated veterans that Belgium can boast of at this year's Hockey World Cup

Shane McLeod, who coached the Belgians to an incredible golden double at the 2016 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup, is no longer with the Red Lions camp. It remains to be seen if the tireless but aging veterans can go the distance without the mentor who guided them for six long years.

John-John Dohmen now has a whopping 436 caps to his name, while Tom Boon, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, and Cedric Charlier have all played over 300 internationals.

"Make way for Antoine Kina. See you on January 14 at 12:30 p.m. for the Lions' first match against South Korea"

The Belgians also have Alexander Hendrickx, who ended up as the top scorer during Odisha 2018 (seven goals) and also at Tokyo 2020 (14 goals). He will need to find the target for his team just as consistently as he has done over the last four years.

The PC wizard is the joint leading goal-scorer thus far along with Harmanpreet Singh in the ongoing edition of the Hockey Pro League.

Vincent Vanasch and Loic Van Doren have ensured that the world champions have ample solidity in front of goal. Arthur Van Doren, Loick Luypaert, and Gauthier Boccard will be tasked with keeping the Belgian circle tidy.

The Red Lions lost two of their Pro League matches to Germany and Argentina while also winning a match apiece against the same teams.

Fascinating possibilities loom in Pool B with the resurgent Germans who are on the rise and hoping to add yet another medal to their impressive Hockey World Cup tally. Belgium will thus need to be at the top of their game from their opening match if they are to win the group.

Germany | Hockey World Cup Gold medal - 2002, 2006; Silver medal - 1982, 2010; Bronze medal - 1973, 1975, 1986, 1998

The Germans are one of the teams to beat at the 2023 Hockey World Cup

Germany won two back-to-back World Cup tournaments in 2002 and 2006. However, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals during Odisha 2018 after going through a lean patch.

The European greats were back in business during the Olympics, where they lost a crackling bronze-medal game against India. They then won eight of their 16 matches during the 2021-22 Pro League season.

Lukas Wendfeder, who scored six times in Tokyo, is part of a thorough defensive set-up alongside Mathias Muller and Tom Grambusch.

Gonzalo Peillat, who almost singlehandedly won Argentina an Olympic gold in 2016, is now part of the German camp. He found the back of the net five times during the Pro League last season.

Martin Zwicker will be looking to assist the likes of Niklas Wellen, Christopher Ruhr, and Marco Mitkau up front. Alexander Stadler has displayed his class between the posts on the big stage and will look to do so once again at this year's tournament.

Andre Henning's team are raring to go the distance and will be one of the teams to beat at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.

South Korea | Hockey World Cup best finish: 4th - 2002, 2006

Jang Jonghyun has been unstoppable with his short corner conversions for South Korea

Jang Jonghyun has been one of South Korea's most prolific goalscorers in recent times. He scored six times in the Jakarta Asia Cup to spearhead his side into the World Cup.

After holding India to a 4-4 draw, South Korea went on to win the Asia Cup tournament, getting the better of Malaysia in the final.

The Koreans rose to prominence by winning the 1986 Asian Games gold ahead of Pakistan and India. They ended up fourth in the 2002 and 2006 editions of the World Cup, their most impressive finish in the competition thus far.

South Korea are known for their speedy counters and being stubborn in defense with an affinity for keeping the ball in their own circle for long periods. They have the ability to spring surprises, but find themselves in a tricky group.

Their opening encounter against the mighty Belgians will be a massive test for Shin Seok Kyo's gritty side.

Japan | Hockey World Cup best finish: 9th - 1971, 2006

Japan will be hoping to make an impact at the 2023 Hockey World Cup

Asian Games gold medalists Japan failed to win a single match at the Tokyo Olympics and qualified for the Hockey World Cup via the Asia Cup.

The Samurai, who were coached by Siegfried Aikman until the Olympic Games, now have Akira Takahashi at the helm. They will look to improve on a ninth place finish, the best the Japanese have managed in World Cup history, which they managed all the way back in 2006.

Japan will be led by midfielder Seren Tanaka, who has the experience of Shota Yamada to rely on to clear the back lines. Koji Yamasaki and Kentaro Fukuda will need to create the firepower up front if they are to challenge the likes of Belgium and Germany.

Takashi Yoshikawa, who was part of Japan's gold-medal winning squad, has the unenviable task of keeping the speedy Belgian and South Korean strikers at bay. The 16th-ranked side face an imposing task in the group stages of this year's World Cup and will have to be at their absolute best throughout.

