IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 6th, 2022

India will lock horns with South Africa in the first semi-final of the men's hockey event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 6.

India finished atop Pool B with 10 points from four matches. They had three wins and a draw to their name from the group stage matches. India's only draw came against hosts England.

Meanwhile, South Africa finished second in Pool B with seven points from as many encounters as their opponents.

Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa

Date & Time: August 6, 2022, at 10:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Center

Squads to choose from

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Siyavuyu Nolutshungu, Connor Beauchamp, Daniel Bell, Jethro Eustice, Nduduza Lembethe, Matthew Guise Brown, Ryan Julius, Taine Paton, Leneal Jackson, Tim Drummond, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Samkelo Mvimbi, Nqobile Ntuli, Dayaan Cassiem, Nicholas Spooner, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok.

Probable Playing XI

India

PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Connor Beauchamp, Daniel Bell, Jethro Eustice, Nduduza Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Taine Paton, Tim Drummond, Nqobile Ntuli, Dayaan Cassiem, Nicholas Spooner.

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Connor Beauchamp, Daniel Bell, Ryan Julius, Taine Paton, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Connor Beauchamp, Jethro Eustice, Ryan Julius, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilkanta Singh, Nqobile Ntuli, Dayaan Cassiem.

Captain: Connor Beauchamp, Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

