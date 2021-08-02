India at Olympics schedule for today [August 2]: Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand, Indian women's hockey team and more

After a spectacular Super Sunday at the Olympics 2021, India is all set for Day 10 in hopes of winning another medal. The biggest event today for India is the women's shot put. India's Kamalpreet Kaur finished second in her qualifying group with a throw of 64 meters.

What a throw!



India now in the finals of the Women's Discus Throw. 🇮🇳#KamalpreetKaur hits a neat 64.00m at the #Olympics



Women continue to shine! pic.twitter.com/mZDl2BRi2R — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 31, 2021

She will hope to record a career-best throw to finish on the podium. Also competing on Day 10 is India's sprint sensation, Dutee Chand. Although she will be up against the best sprinters in the world, there is no doubt Dutee will give her best.

India's Fouaad Mirza will compete in the equestrian event on Monday. Indian shooters, after a grim start, get another shot at redemption as they prepare for the 50m rifle three positions event which kicks off today.

After the success of the men's team, the women's team take the field in quarters. They face the mighty Australians who have looked dangerous thus far.

India at Olympics 2021: Schedule for all the Indian events on August 2

Athletics

Women’s 200m - Round 1 Heat 4: 7:24 AM IST

Dutee Chand

Women’s 200m - Semi-final 1: (if she qualifies), starts at 3:55 PM IST

Dutee Chand

Women’s discus throw - Finals: 04:30 PM IST

Kamalpreet Kaur

Equestrian

Eventing individual jumping - qualifier: starts at 1:30 PM IST

Fouaad Mirza

Eventing individual jumping - final (if he qualifies), starts at 5:15 PM IST

Fouaad Mirza

Hockey

Women’s Quarterfinals: 8:30 AM IST

India vs Australia

Shooting

50m Rifle three positions men’s - Qualification: 8:00 AM IST

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput

50m rifle three positions men’s - Final: (if they qualify) starts at 1:20 PM IST

India at Olympics 2021: Streaming details for all the Indian events at the Olympics 2021

World's best athletes will continue their quest for Olympic glory in an exciting day at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics!

Here's how the events line up.#HumHongeKamyab 🇮🇳



Watch all of Olympics 2020 on Sony TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 & Sony SIX#SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsOnSony pic.twitter.com/nU24X67gs3 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 1, 2021

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

