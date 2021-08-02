India at Olympics schedule for today [August 2]: Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand, Indian women's hockey team and more

After a spectacular Super Sunday at the Olympics 2021, India is all set for Day 10 in hopes of winning another medal. The biggest event today for India is the women's shot put. India's Kamalpreet Kaur finished second in her qualifying group with a throw of 64 meters.
She will hope to record a career-best throw to finish on the podium. Also competing on Day 10 is India's sprint sensation, Dutee Chand. Although she will be up against the best sprinters in the world, there is no doubt Dutee will give her best.
India's Fouaad Mirza will compete in the equestrian event on Monday. Indian shooters, after a grim start, get another shot at redemption as they prepare for the 50m rifle three positions event which kicks off today.
After the success of the men's team, the women's team take the field in quarters. They face the mighty Australians who have looked dangerous thus far.
Also Read: "The Great Wall of India": Fans laud PR Sreejesh over heroic semi-final performance against Great Britain
India at Olympics 2021: Schedule for all the Indian events on August 2
Athletics
Women’s 200m - Round 1 Heat 4: 7:24 AM IST
Dutee Chand
Women’s 200m - Semi-final 1: (if she qualifies), starts at 3:55 PM IST
Dutee Chand
Women’s discus throw - Finals: 04:30 PM IST
Kamalpreet Kaur
Equestrian
Eventing individual jumping - qualifier: starts at 1:30 PM IST
Fouaad Mirza
Eventing individual jumping - final (if he qualifies), starts at 5:15 PM IST
Fouaad Mirza
Hockey
Women’s Quarterfinals: 8:30 AM IST
India vs Australia
Shooting
50m Rifle three positions men’s - Qualification: 8:00 AM IST
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput
50m rifle three positions men’s - Final: (if they qualify) starts at 1:20 PM IST
India at Olympics 2021: Streaming details for all the Indian events at the Olympics 2021
Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.
Also Read: "Indian hockey is back": Fans go crazy as India reaches first Olympic hockey semi-final in 49 years