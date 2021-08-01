India vs Belgium Olympics hockey match semifinals: Head to head record, rankings, and more

India will face off against Belgium in the semifinals of the hockey event at the 2021 Olympics. The Indian team cruised through to the semifinals after a fantastic win against Great Britain.

Belgium, on the other hand, battled past a tough test from Spain to advance into the semifinals. Both teams have looked stunning in this tournament. Ahead of their semi-final match, here are the head-to-head records between the two sides, amongst other details.

India vs Belgium head-to-head record

The Indian team played Belgium three times in their tour of the country back in 2019. Back then, they lost all the games against India. In one of the games, the Indians thrashed Belgium 5-1.

The Indians have got a better record than the Belgians in their last 5 matches. The men in blue have registered 4 wins in the last 5 matches against Belgium.

The last time India met Belgium in the Olympics, it didn't end well for them, as they were defeated 3-1 by the European nation.

India vs Belgium World Rankings

Belgium is the top ranked team in the world. The Belgians have been in top form for a long time. They won the World Cup and European championships to get themselves to the World No. 1 spot.

However, the Indian team is not too far away in terms of quality. Their brilliant form in the group stage has helped them climb to their best-ever ranking of World No. 3

India vs Belgium semi-final preview

India made a stunning comeback after a heavy 7-1 defeat at the hands of Australia. They showed great character to win the remaining 3 games of their Pool, which helped them finish 2nd in Pool A. They also gave a glimpse of how strong their defense is, after having saved 8 penalty corner attempts in the game.

Belgium are not going to be an easy team to beat. They are World Cup winners and have a great squad. On their way to the semifinals, the Belgians have scored 29 goals, which means that the Indian defense will have to be on top of their game to get the better of the Belgians.

