Former India Internationals react to men’s hockey team’s 2-5 semifinal loss to Belgium

In the quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup in 2018, Amit Rohidas got a green card and India lost the match. Three years later, the saga continues as skipper Manpreet Singh was handed the green card in the last quarter today in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

After a brave showing in the first two quarters, the Indian men were no match for the Belgians in the second half as they thrashed India 5-2. Until the third quarter, India kept maximum possession but couldn’t take the lead.

Speaking to Sportskeeda about the match, former Indian captain and Olympian AB Subbaiah said:

“Our game wasn’t at par with the Red Lions. They outplayed us in every department. We conceded 14 PCs and one stroke, which shouldn’t have happened in a crucial match like the Olympic semifinals. Our forwards even missed a few chances inside the circle. Belgium wasn’t in any hurry. They patiently waited for their chances and made India toil to get the possession.”

The Indians conceded 14 penalty corners against a team that had one of the best drag-flickers in the world, Alexander Hendrickx. The tall and bulky drag-flicker had already scored 11 goals in this Olympics, the highest in the tournament. Although Harmanpreet got a chance and converted one in return, the Belgium defense was at their best today.

Former Indian captain and three-time Olympian Dilip Tirkey said:

“There is no doubt that our players fought really hard. They did their best, but we missed a few good opportunities. We should have converted the penalty corner into goals. Until the third quarter, we were in the game, but our defense collapsed in the last quarter. Taking a lesson from this game, we have to fight hard in the next game to clinch a bronze medal.”

Odisha lad Amit Rohidas puts his body on the line again

Amit Rohidas rushing in straight into the drag-flicker (Image - Hockey India)

India’s unsung hero Amit Rohidas, who comes from the same village as Dilip Tirkey, has been India’s savior at this Olympics along with Sreejesh. Not everyone has the guts to do the suicide run when a ball comes in at a pace of 150-160 km/hr.

He took almost seven out of the 14 PCs on his body and knee. Had there been no Hockey India League, Amit might not have been playing for India today.

Speaking about Amit’s courage in rushing straight out, Olympian Lazarus Barla told Sportskeeda:

“I have worked with Amit during the Hockey India League and known him for the last 10 years. He has been the same every time. He is the best first rusher I have ever seen in my life. In fact, whenever Amit has been beaten, India has conceded a goal. India’s defense needed to do a little more today and I think the inexperience of the forwards got exposed today as they missed goals at the goalmouth. We need to get over this and start preparing ourselves for the bronze medal match. We can still make history.”

Absolute team game from Belgium to outclass India

Belgium scored only a single field goal out of the five. The fifth came in the last minute when Sreejesh wasn’t on the pitch. However, Belgium displayed team work and proper coordination. Their forwards created 14 PCs in the match as they knew Loick Luypaert and Alexander Hendrickx could destroy any team on their day. The tournament's highest goal scorer scored a hat-trick, converting two PCs and one penalty stroke.

Former India international Vickram Kanth said:

“We all knew Hendrickx is a dangerous player, didn’t we? Still, the Indian team conceded so many penalty corners. One of the world’s best drag-flickers will definitely score 3 out of 14. It would have been more had there been no heroics from Amit Rohidas and PR Sreejesh. We should have been more serious about PCs. We can stop them for 5 PCs, but they also have their plans. Getting back in shape to fight for the bronze will be important now.”

India will face the losers of Germany vs Australia in the bronze medal match on the 5th of August. As former captain Viren Rasquinha wrote in his tweet, "There is no shame in losing to a top-class team and we should focus on getting the bronze now." Graham Reid and Manpreet will play a big role in getting the team together and bringing home a medal for India.

