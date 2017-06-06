India vs Germany, Hockey three-nation invitational series: Start time, live streaming and TV telecast info for India

India face Germany in the final of the Three-Nations Invitational Tournament today.

by Tushar Varma Preview 06 Jun 2017, 13:30 IST

Can India beat Germany?

India are set to play Germany today in the final match of the Three Nations Invitational Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The team had a slow start in the ongoing 3-nation invitational tournament, but they looked a strong team against Belgium on Monday, beating them 3-2 in a close encounter which saw India’s drag flick sensation Harmanpreet Singh score twice (’34, ‘38) along with a goal by forward Ramandeep Singh (’49) to help the team win in a battle of nerves.

India, earlier in the tournament, had lost 1-2 to Belgium in a match that saw them squander a one-goal lead. In their earlier match against Germany on Saturday, India looked good and played out a 2-2 draw. They may, however, have been disappointed after allowing the Germans to come back into the game, as they were leading 2-1 at one point.

India will hope to take the momentum of their win against Belgium, into today’s game and it would come as no surprise if they beat the Germans as well. The blue sticks will look to finish the tournament on a high as this is a precursor for the prestigious Men’s Hockey World League semi-final where India are grouped with Canada, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland in Pool B.

SV Sunil and head coach Roeland Oltmans have both stressed in recent times how India's aim is to attack selectively and not want "possession just for the sake of possession" which is reflected in the team selection.

The 18-member team, led by Manpreet Singh along with deputy skipper Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, will see Pardeep Mor, Kothajit Singh join the defence line along with Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. PR Sreejesh sustained an injury while playing against Australia in the league stage at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Tournament 2017 and so Akash Chikte and Vikas Dahiya will carry the onus of goalkeepers for the team.

The midfield will feature S.K Uthappa, Satbir Singh, Harjeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh and the experienced Manpreet Singh and Sardar Singh. The forward-line will see Ramandeep Singh come back into the fold as he joins SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Talwinder Singh and Mandeep Singh in attack.

Germany will have some of their first-team regulars missing, with KHC Dragons of Belgium and German Club Cologne set to play their Euro Hockey League semi-finals on June 3. Germany's Rio bronze-medallists in Mats Grambusch, Tom Grambusch, Timur Oruz, two-time FIH young player of the year Christopher Ruhr and defender Mathias Muller are set to miss the match against India.

The match has all the ingredients of a classic encounter as India, coming off an incredible win against Belgium, will be a confident unit. If stars like Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Sardar Singh have a good day, India could emerge victorious.

The live hockey match between India and Germany is scheduled for 2:30 pm IST start, but there is no live TV coverage in India.