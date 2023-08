India vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 4, 2023

India (IND) and Japan (JPN) are all set to face off in the sixth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will host this exciting clash on Friday (August 4).

Hosts India had the perfect start to the tournament as they secured a dominating 7-2 win over China in their opening fixture. The team will be looking to take the momentum from this game and continue its impressive run in the tournament.

Japan, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in their opening game as they suffered a 2-1 loss against defending champions Korea in a hard-fought contest. The team will be eager to put up a good account of itself as it takes on the home team in its next game.

Match Details

Match: India vs Japan, Match 6, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 4, 2023, at 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Takumi Kitagawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Yoshiki Kirishita, Raiki Fujishima, Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe, Yuma Nagai, Ooka Ryoma

Probable Playing XI

India

PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Masaki Ohashi, Raiki Fujishima, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Yamata Kawahara, Taiki Takade, Yuma Nagai, Genki Mitani, Kosei Kawabe

IND vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Takashi Yoshikawa, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Yamata Kawahara, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Seren Tanaka, Mandeep Singh, Kentaro Fukuda

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Takashi Yoshikawa, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Masaki Ohashi, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Seren Tanaka, Sukhjeet Singh, Kentaro Fukuda

Captain: Amit Rohidas, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh