5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: India's defensive errors helps Germany snatch a 3-2 win

The Indian Men's Hockey Team succumbed to a 2-3 defeat against Germany in their third match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Tuesday, December 19.

The Men in Blue took an early lead, courtesy of a field goal from the substitute Abhishek in the ninth minute. Shamsher Singh also came off the bench to find the back of the net for India.

They were enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Germany's Malte Hellwig found the back of the net in the 28th minute to ensure his side reduced the deficit to a single goal at half-time.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side were too good in the third quarter as they denied their opponent two penalty corners. Both sides weren't able to score goals in the third quarter, with the score reading 2-1 in favor of India.

Christopher Ruhr converted a penalty stroke in the 50th minute, while Gonzalo Peillat converted a penalty corner in the 51st minute to ensure a 3-2 victory for Germany.

The Men in Blue's starting lineup consisted of goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh and Karthi Selvam.

Their substitutes included Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

India to take on France in final fixture

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will lock horns against France in their final match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Wednesday, December 20, at 3:30 PM IST.

