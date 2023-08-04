Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India comes from behind to secure a draw against Japan

India secured a draw against Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. The hosts came from behind to draw the game.

Earlier in the day, Malaysia defeated China by 5-1, they moved to the top of the table, and India needed a victory to get back on top. Notably, the hosts had defeated Japan 8-0 earlier this year in the World Cup, and Japan knocked India out in the semifinal of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.

India earned six penalty corners in the first quarter, and they could not convert any of them. Japan's defense was on point throughout the first quarter.

In the second quarter, India had three chances right at the start but the team failed to convert any of them once again. Gurjant failed to tap Akashdeep Singh's pass as a goal, Sumit's hit was saved by Yoshikawa and then Karthi Selvam's shot went wide.

After being on the defensive side in most part of the first half, Japan's Nagayoshi helped the team take the lead as he got his drag flick between Varun Kumar's leg to score.

After the first half, Japan continued to defend well, as India could not score until the third quarter. The in-form Indian captain produced the equalizer in the 43rd minute, right before the end of the third quarter.

India dominated the proceedings and was desperate to score in the final quarter. They almost scored twice within the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, however, Japan's defense and Yoshikawa once again stood out.

India could not get past Yoshikawa as the match ended in a draw. After this result, India stays second in the Asian Champions Trophy points table, behind Malaysia after day two.

Pakistan hold South Korea 1-1

Pakistan and South Korea had a nail-biting finish in the first match of Day 2. Pakistan, who was stunned by Malaysia in their first match, needed a big win to fetch a place in the top four.

The three-time champions attacked right from the start and Abdul Hannan scored the first goal in the 18th minute of the match. After taking the lead, Pakistan defended well against the 2021 champions. However, in the dying moments of the match, South Korea's Jiun Yang converted the Penalty corner to provide the equalizer and eventually helped South Korea to draw the match at 1-1.

Malaysia dominate China; moves to the top of the points table of Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia continued their winning run in the tournament as they picked up their second win on the trot. Malaysia came from behind to defeat China 5-1 in their second match.

China, who lost their opening match against the hosts by 2-7, scored the first goal against Malaysia in the fourth minute of the game. Chen Chongcong breached Malaysia's defense to score the first goal.

Korea bounced back well in the final moments of the first quarter to score twice and took the lead 2-1. China defended well in the second and third quarters of the match and did not concede a goal.

However, Malaysia continued to dominate the proceedings, and in the fourth quarter, Firhan Ashari scored twice to extend the lead by 4-1. Najmi Jazlan helped Malaysia to finish on a high by scoring another goal in the dying moments of the final quarter.

Malaysia, after completing a massive victory over China, moves to the top of the table of the Asian Champions Trophy. India is in the second position, followed by the defending champions South Korea.

Asian Champions Trophy result on Day 2

Here are the results of the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday, August 4:

Pakistan 1-1 Korea

18' Shahid Abdul

53' Yang Jihun

Malaysia 5-1 China

4' Chen Chongcong

11' Faizal Shari

14' Abu Kamal

45' Firhan Ashari

49' Firhan Ashari

56' Najmi Jazlan

India 1-1 Japan

28' Nagayoshi

43' Harmanpreet Singh