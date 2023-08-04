Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India dominate China, wins the opening match by 7-2

Indian men's hockey team had an excellent start to the Asian Champions Trophy, as they dominated China to win by 7-2 in Chennai on Thursday, August 3.

India began to attack right from the beginning. Amit Rohidas almost scored the first goal in the third minute, but Weihao got his hand to save the goal. India did not wait long to make an impact as the captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the account with a perfect drag flick in the fifth minute of the match. He then converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute.

Sukhjeet nutmegged himself to find the third goal for India in the 15th minute. India ended the second quarter with a 3-0 lead. Akashdeep made it 4-0 at the start of the second quarter.

Wenhui opened the account for China by breaching India's defense for the first time in the 18th minute. A minute later, India's Varun converted the Penalty corner to make it 5-1.

Jiesheng Gao's attacking display helped China to find their second goal of the match. This is the first time China has scored more than one goal against India. India ended the second quarter with yet another goal, courtesy of Shamsher. Later, in the second half, Mandeep Singh scored the seventh goal for India.

The final quarter ended goalless. India failed to convert two penalty corners in the final quarter to finish the match at 7-2 against China. Notably, India defeated China 9-0 in their previous meeting in the Asian Champions Trophy.

South Korea are off to a winning start in Asian Champions Trophy

South Korea began their title defense well as they defeated Japan 2-1 in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Korea initially struggled with the defense as Japan dominated the first quarter. In the sixth minute, Japan opened the account, thanks to Ryosei Kato. 20 minutes later, the experienced Jang Jong Hyun got through Japan's defense, and Cho Park completed the goal for Korea.

South Korea controlled the proceedings right from the start of the second half. After a brave save from Korea's keeper Kim Jae, Jang Jong Hyun went past Japan's defense once again and assisted Jung Hu Kim to complete the goal.

Japan's goalkeeper Yoshikawa denied another goal with a terrific save right before the end of third quarter. In the final moments of the match, Japan tried to put pressure on the defense of South Korea. They succeeded by earning a Penalty corner. However, the team failed to convert it into a goal, as South Korea emerged victorious by 2-1 in the first match.

Malaysia stuns Pakistan to pick up a 3-1 win

In the second match, Malaysia had a convincing victory over Pakistan by 3-1. Pakistan and Malaysia defended well in the first quarter, which ended without a goal.

In the second quarter, Pakistan's Shahid Abdul missed out on a couple of chances to score. Pakistan's Muhammad Bhutta earned a penalty corner in the final minutes before the second half. However, he could not convert it into a goal.

Malaysia turned things around soon, with a brilliant passing game. Faishan Ashari completed it with a goal. Two minutes later, Malaysia found their second goal through the same pattern to move 2-0 before halftime.

Pakistan began well in the second half, however, they could not convert any of the penetration into a goal. Othman Hafizuddin denied Pakistan and preserved their lead. Silverious Shello then helped Malaysia to take a three-goal lead with an attacking play.

Abdul Rana missed the penalty shot in the initial moment of the fourth quarter. With almost six minutes remaining in the game, Abdul Rehman found the first goal for the former champions. Pakistan came closer to scoring once again during the dying minutes of the match, but Malaysia defended well to end the match at 3-1.

Asian Champions Trophy result after Match 3

India 7-2 China

5' Harmanpreet Singh (India 1-0 China)

8' Harmanpreet Singh (India 2-0 China)

15' Sukhjeet Singh (India 3-0 China)

16' Akashdeep Singh (India 4-0 China)

18' Wenhui (India 4-1 China)

19' Varun Kumar (India 5-1 China)

25' Jiesheng Gao (India 5-2 China)

30' Varun Kumar (India 6-2 China)

41' Mandeep Singh (India 7-2 China)

Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan

28' Firhan Ashari (Malaysia 1-0 Pakistan)

29' Firhan Ashari (Malaysia 2-0 Pakistan)

44' Shello Silverius (Malaysia 3-0 Pakistan)

55' Abdul Rehman (Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan)

South Korea 2-1 Japan

6' Ryosei Kato (Korea 0-1 Japan)

26' Cho Park (Korea 1-1 Japan)

35' Jung Hu Kim (Korea 2-1 Japan)