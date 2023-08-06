Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India register thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia to return to the top spot

India outplayed Malaysia to win their third match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 by 5-0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

India attacked right from the start and made a circle entry twice within the first four minutes of the game. The attacking display paid off in the 15th minute of the match as Karthi Selvam sent the ball to the left side of the goalkeeper.

India earned back-to-back penalty corners at the start of the 2nd quarter of the game, but the hosts failed to convert them both. They extended their lead in the third quarter when Hardik Singh converted the penalty corner after Harmanpreet Singh forced an error in the Malaysian defence.

Notably, Malaysia's Najmi Jazlan's goal via penalty corner was annulled as the shot was deemed dangerous for its height. In the final moments of the third quarter, India earned three consecutive penalty corners. They failed to convert the first two, but skipper Harmanpreet Singh found the goal on third to take India to 3-0.

India continued to attack in the final quarter of the match, earning three penalty corners. However, they could not convert any of them. In the final moments of the game, Gurjant Singh and Jugraj Singh got their name on the scoresheet as well, helping the hosts end with a 5-0 scoreline. With this victory, India replaces Malaysia at the top of the table.

China holds Korea, opens its account in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

China secured a draw against the defending champions South Korea to get their first point on board in the Asian Champions Trophy. After a forgettable campaign against India and Malaysia, China came up with a better performance on Sunday.

China controlled the first quarter and almost found the breakthrough twice. Korea was defensive and made sure that China could not score. In the second quarter, Korea attacked more. The 37-year-old Jang Jong Hyun scored the first goal of the match by converting the penalty corner.

Despite conceding the goal, China stayed positive and continued to attack. They controlled the proceedings, and the equaliser came in the 43rd minute of the match. Chen Chong Chong scored the goal by deflecting a pass from Pan Dongquan.

In the fourth quarter, both teams defended well and could not breach each other's defence. However, in the dying moments of the match, Korea won a penalty corner. Jang fired it near the post, but Caiyu was quick enough to get his foot down at the right moment. The match then ended with a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan secures 3-3 draw against Japan

Pakistan secured a 3-3 draw against Japan in the second match on Sunday. Playing before a packed crowd, Abdul Rana fired the first goal for Pakistan in the 9th minute. Japan found the equaliser four minutes later as Seren Tanaka deflected Nagai's pass into the post.

Muhammed Khan then fired from the short corner to score through the keeper's leg and took Pakistan to 2-1. Japan scored the equaliser during the start of the second half, courtesy of Kato.

Japan then went 3-2 by scoring in the final moments of the 3rd quarter. After the circle penetration, Nagayoshi's drag flick found Masaki, who fired the goal. When there were only five minutes left, Pakistan went all-in and attacked. The efforts paid off as Muhammad Khan produced the equaliser with a drag flick.

Japan had a chance to score another goal when Genki Mitani breached the defence and passed the ball to Kato. Unfortunately, Kato could not redirect it. The match ended with a 3-3 draw.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 results on Sunday

Korea 1-1 China

18' Jonghun Jang (Korea)

43' Chen Chongcong (China)

Pakistan 3-3 Japan

9' Abdul Rana (Pakistan)

13' Seren Tanaka (Japan)

25' Muhammad Khan (Pakistan)

37' Ryosei Kato (Japan)

45' Ohashi Masaki (Japan)

55' Muhammad Khan (Pakistan)

India 5-0 Malaysia

15' Karthi Selvam (India)

32' Hardik Singh (India)

42' Harmanpreet Singh (India)

53' Gurjant Singh (India)

54' Jugraj Singh (India)