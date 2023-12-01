FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023: Germany beats Indian junior women's hockey team 4-3 in thrilling encounter

The Indian junior women's hockey team squared off against Germany on Friday, December 1, in Match 10 of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.

India were off to a flying start, scoring a couple of goals in the first quarter. Annu (11') and Ropni Kumari (14') scored off penalty corners to ensure a comfortable two-goal lead.

However, Germany were back in the game, courtesy of a goal each from Sophia Schwabe (17') and Laura Plüth (21') to level the scores 2-2. Mumtaz Khan scored a goal in the 24th minute to ensure India leads 3-2 at half-time.

Laura Plüth (36') got her name on the scoresheet again to level the scores 3-3. Carolin Seidel (38') converted a penalty corner to hand Germany a 4-3 lead in the game.

India needed just one goal to share points with Germany and were handed three connective penalty corners in the final quarter. However, they failed to capitalize on the chances provided and ended up on the losing side.

Germany last won the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1989. India, on the other hand, are yet to lift the trophy in nine editions of the tournament.

Where did Germany and India finish at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021?

The previous edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup was held in South Africa in 2021. Germany lost the final to the Netherlands 3-1 to finish as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, India lost the third/fourth place match to England in a shootout, with the regular time ending with 2-2. The latter defeated the former with ease as Team India failed to convert a single shootout in a crucial encounter.

