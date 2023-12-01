FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Germany, Match 10

The Indian junior women's hockey team is drawn alongside Belgium, Germany and Canada in Pool C of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.

Belgium are placed atop the Pool C standings with six points and a goal difference of 14. They defeated Germany in their opener and followed it up with a victory over Canada.

India and Germany are placed second and third, respectively, in the points table with three points each. Both nations have one win and as many losses thus far in the competition.

The former has a goal difference of 11, while the latter has a goal difference of -5. Meanwhile, Canada are languishing at the bottom of the Pool C standings, having lost both their matches.

Belgium thrash Canada 8-0, Germany edges past India in a thriller

Indian players celebrate a goal against Canada (Image Credits: Hockey India)

Belgium took on Canada in the ninth match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 30. The former thrashed Canada 8-0 to knock them out of the competition.

Despite failing to convert penalty corners, Belgium managed to defeat Canada convincingly. Astrid Bonami (3' & 49'), Louise Dewaet (36' & 39') and Marthe-Marie Geerts (43' & 52') scored a couple of goals each.

Additionally, Maura Cornelissens (7') and Perrine Declerck (11') found the back of the net for Belgium once each.

In another Pool C encounter, India were up against Germany in a thrilling match. Annu (11') and Ropni Kumari (14') converted a penalty corner each to hand India a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The latter bounced back into the game in the second quarter, courtesy of field goals from Sophia Schwabe (17') and Laura Plüth (21'). Meanwhile, Mumtaz Khan (24') put one into the back of the net to ensure India got back their lead at half-time.

Laura Plüth (36') and Carolin Seidel (38') found the back of the net for Germany in the third quarter. Germany thus won the match 4-3 against India, registering their first victory.

