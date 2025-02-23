FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated women's standings after India vs Germany

India (previously ninth) have climbed to the seventh position in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table following a 1-0 victory over Germany on Saturday (February 22). They have seven points from six outings, including two wins, one draw, and three losses. The hosts have a goal difference of -4, scoring nine goals and conceding 13.

As a result, Germany and England have slipped to the eighth and ninth positions with six and five points, respectively, from eight matches each. They have a goal difference of -7 and -20, respectively.

Netherlands have moved to the second position in the points table, following a massive 6-0 win over England. They have 15 points from six matches, including five wins and a loss. The Netherlands have a goal difference of 18, having scored 26 times and conceded eight goals.

Belgium and Spain are third and fourth, respectively, with 14 points each. Belgium have registered four wins, two draws, and a loss, while Spain have four wins, one draw, and three losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the FIH Pro League.

The latter side have a goal difference of -2, having scored 15 goals and conceded 17. Meanwhile, Belgium have a goal difference of seven, having found the back of the net 18 times and conceded 11 goals.

Argentina have 11 points from seven matches, including two wins, three draws, and two losses. They have a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 12 goals apiece. Australia are sixth with eight points from six matches and a goal difference of one.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 22)

Australia 1 - 2 Belgium

Netherlands 6 - 0 England

India 1 - 0 Germany

Argentina 0(2) - 0(0) Belgium

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 24)

Argentina vs Australia, 6:00 am IST

India vs Netherlands, 5:15 pm IST

