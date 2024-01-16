The FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Pool A has come to an end in Ranchi, with Germany and Japan making it to the semi-finals.

Germany defeated the Czech Republic 10-0 to make it to the semis of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

Sonja Zimmermann scored a hat-trick, while Jette Fleschütz and Charlotte Stapenhorst scored a couple of goals each. Meanwhile, Nike Lorenz, Pauline Heinz, and Selin Oruz pumped in a goal each to help the Germans thrash their opponents.

The scores were 0-0 by the end of the first quarter in the all-important clash. However, Germany scored twice to make it 2-0 at half-time. They also managed to score four goals each in the last two quarters to register a 10-0 victory and make it to the semis.

Chile, meanwhile, took on Japan in another Pool A encounter in the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. Japan won the match 2-0, courtesy of a goal each by Kana Urata and Miyu Hasegawa.

Kana Urata converted a penalty corner in the opening minute to help Japan take a 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead when Miyu Hasegawa scored a goal in the 23rd minute. Japan led 2-0 at half-time and won the match with the same scoreline as both teams failed to find the net in the second half.

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: United States finish with 3 wins in a row; New Zealand knocked out

United States squared off against New Zealand in a Pool B encounter on Tuesday in Ranchi. The USA had already made it to the semis, while New Zealand had a must-win game ahead of them to keep their Olympic Games hopes alive.

Elizabeth Yeager converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute to ensure the United States had a comfortable 1-0 victory to knock out New Zealand from the competition.

