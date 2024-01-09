Hockey India appoints Herman Kruis as High-Performance Director

Hockey India on Tuesday, Jan. 9, appointed Herman Kruis as their new High-Performance Director and will be in charge of the role till September 2024.

Herman Kruis' role will include overseeing the senior and junior national programs and the Coaches Education Pathway of Hockey India. He has ample experience on his back, with over two decades of coaching experience.

The 67-year-old was earlier appointed as the coach of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team and Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team. He was in charge of the teams and helped them prepare for the recently concluded FIH Women’s Junior World Cup and FIH Men’s Junior World Cup.

Expressing his delight on being appointed as the High-Performance Director, Kruis was quoted as saying to Hockey India in a press release:

"I am looking forward to this new stint with Hockey India. The Indian teams are on the cusp of creating history and I look forward to utilizing my expertise in helping the teams and Hockey India in achieving their goals for this year."

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey also expressed his happiness on the appointment of Herman Kruis. He was quoted as saying in the release:

“Hockey India is delighted to appoint senior Coach Herman Kruis as the High-Performance Director of Hockey India. He will oversee the various programs run by Hockey India including the Junior and Senior programs. I wish Herman the very best as he assumes this new role.”

Herman Kruis's past projects

Head Coach - Den Bosch ladies (Netherlands club) - 8 European Cup titles in a row

Head Coach - Netherlands Indoor Women’s Hockey Team (2006 to 2008)

Head Coach - Netherlands Hockey Team (2008 to 2010)

Head Coach - Belarus Indoor and Outdoor Hockey Team (2016 to August 2023)

Coach - Indian Junior Men's & Women's Team (August - December 2023) for FIH Men's & Women's Junior World Cup

