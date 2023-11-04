Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India crushed by Germany in the semifinal, set to clash with Pakistan in 3rd place match

Defending champions India failed to retain their title in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 as Germany defeated them 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday evening.

The Indian junior hockey team entered the last four with a lot of hopes after finishing at the top of Group B standings. However, they failed to match Germany's intensity and got outclassed completely.

Germany looked menacing right from the outset and looked threatening whenever they moved forward. Christian Franz gave them an early lead with a field goal in the 16th minute.

Nikas Berendts doubled Germany's lead after converting a penalty corner in the 29th minute. India pulled a goal back in the 35th minute after Amandeep Lakra converted a penalty corner.

However, Germany shattered India after they scored four goals in the space of seven minutes to kill the game. Peer Hinrichs began the goal mayhem with a field goal in the 43rd minute.

Nikas Berendts scored his second goal two minutes later to take the scoreline to 4-1. Three minutes later, Peer Hinrichs converted a penalty corner to complete his brace. Meanwhile, Florian Sperling joined the party by converting a penalty corner in the 49th minute and took the score to 6-1.

Uttam Singh scored a field goal for India in the 58th minute, followed by a goal in the 60th minute by Rohit from a penalty corner to bring some respect to India's score. However, it was already too late by then.

Australia defeat Pakistan to book their berth in the final

In the other semifinal, Australia defeated Pakistan 2-1 to advance to the final. Cooper Burns scored a field goal in the 18th minute to give Australia the lead. Meanwhile, Brodee Foster scored another field goal in the 29th minute to double Australia's lead.

Pakistan's only goal came in the 59th minute as Hannan Shahid scored a field goal. However, it could not spark Pakistan's comeback as there was no time left on the clock.

Germany and Australia will now meet in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, while India will square off against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the third-place fixture.